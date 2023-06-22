The Purple Book Community Announces AppSecCon 2023

Event will feature top security leaders from Fortune 500 companies to emerging startups

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purple Book Community, a network of top security leaders, has announced that AppSecCon 2023 will take place on June 28th and 29th. Held virtually, the second edition of the world's leading AppSec conference is expected to host thousands of leading security professionals from around the world to discuss key issues and developments at the forefront of the software security sector.

When: June 28th and 29th, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PT)

Where: Virtual Conference – Register Today! Presentations will be available on demand after the conference for all registered attendees.

What: The world's largest AppSec Conference provides a multi-perspective experience for thousands of virtual attendees. The event is focused on solving the industry's most pressing concerns through workshops, sharing ideas and best practices in sessions, and highlighting unique case studies from trusted leaders.

Cost: Free to attend. Earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits by attending. Register soon to secure your seat!

AppSecCon 2023 will feature some of the biggest names in the industry, including speakers Sandeep Johri, CEO, Checkmarx; Lucas LaFrance, SVP and CISO, PlanetArt; Melinda Marks, Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG); and Nikhil Gupta, Co-Founder/CEO of ArmorCode and Co-Founder of the Purple Book Community. Other speakers and guests include John Donovan, former CEO of AT&T Communications and Founder of Quidit; John Jack, Board Member for Contrast Security and former CEO of Fortify; Tom Reilly, Board Member and former CEO of Cloudera; and Barmak Meftah, Co-Founder and General Partner at Ballistic Ventures.

The convention's two-day schedule of events will give attendees the ability to engage in dialogue and workshops around ways to accelerate their journey to AppSec maturity. Sponsors include ArmorCode, Checkmarx, Endor Labs, Cyber Future Foundation, Resilient Software Security, Safe Stack.io and We Hack Purple.

Last year's inaugural event featured the official launch of The Purple Book of Software Security, an open-source guide to best practices developed by 30 top security leaders around the globe, and attracted over 2,200 registrants from 20+ countries to attend sessions featuring over 40 speakers. This year, about 40 speakers will build upon this and lead sessions and hands-on workshops on the most pressing software security topics today.

"It is wonderful to have such an accomplished panel of speakers scheduled to present at this year's AppSecCon event," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode and co-founder of The Purple Book Community. "The software development pace has accelerated a lot but the security practices have not kept pace. We are excited to be part of this event where software security professionals from around the globe come to discuss the most pressing issues in the industry and enable our collective journey to AppSec maturity."

The full event agenda can be found here: https://www.thepurplebook.club/appseccon-2023?utm_campaign=AppSecCon%202023&utm_source=PR%20-%20Lumina&utm_medium=Press%20releases%2C%20media%20mentions

About Purple Book Community

The Purple Book Community is a group of trusted security leaders who have come together with a mission to democratize software security. Leaders share their AppSec learnings, best practices, case studies, and secure software development life cycle practices. To learn more, please visit www.thepurplebook.club and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

