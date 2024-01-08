THE PURPLE HEART FOUNDATION IS OFFICIALLY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH STARS AND STRIPES JANUARY 8, 2024

The Purple Heart Foundation is Proud to Announce its Partnership with Stars And Stripes

ANNANDALE, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purple Heart Foundation, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and supporting America's veterans and their families in need, is proud to announce its groundbreaking partnership with Stars And Stripes, a renowned media organization dedicated to providing independent news and information to the U.S. Military Community.

This strategic collaboration aims to increase the impact of both organizations in supporting and advocating for Veterans and their families. The Purple Heart Foundation, committed to honoring the sacrifices of America's combat wounded veterans, will join forces with Stars And Stripes to raise awareness about the challenges faced by veterans and to promote initiatives that enhance their well-being.

Stars And Stripes, with its long-standing tradition of journalistic excellence, will provide a powerful platform for the Purple Heart Foundation to share stories of courage, resilience, and the ongoing needs of our nation's injured veterans. Through this partnership, both organizations will work collaboratively to shed light on critical issues affecting veterans and encourage public engagement in supporting their causes.

"We are thrilled to unite with Stars and Stripes in our shared mission to serve those who have served us," said Stephen L. Ruckman, CEO of The Purple Heart Foundation. "This partnership will enable us to reach and help more veterans, active military, and their families. Ultimately, it will make a meaningful impact on the lives of our nation's heroes."

To announce the news of our partnership, supporters can now get digital access to Stars And Stripes for a discounted price of $24.99 per year! That's 50% off their regular price! Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Click on the link below and use the code PURPLEHEART50.

www.stripes.com/?view=select&coupon_code=PURPLEHEART50

For more information on the Purple Heart Foundation, visit purpleheartfoundation.org.

For more information on Stars And Stripes, visit https://www.stripes.com/

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises funds to support our nation's veterans and their families. Since 1957, The Purple Heart Foundation has seen it as its patriotic duty to be a beacon of hope and support for those who have given so much of themselves in service to their country. Active for over 60 years, it has funded programs, services, research efforts, and more. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life of Purple Heart recipients and other honorably discharged veterans and their families.

Stars And Stripes is a daily American Military independent news outlet to the U.S. military community, including active-duty servicemembers, DoD civilians, veterans, contractors, and their families. Unique among Department of Defense authorized news outlets, Stars and Stripes is governed by the principles of the First Amendment.

For more information, please contact Jim Hatch at [email protected].

