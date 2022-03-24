The Purple Principle Messes with Texas in its 6-part Podcast Mini-Series

Is the Lone Star State still as uniquely independent with all that red vs. blue polarization dominating our news media? And is it still as neighborly a place, despite all that individual silo-ing and othering on social media and in social life? TPP Host Robert Pease, a lifelong political independent, poses these questions to a blue ribbon panel of "Texperts" in an extended mini-series stretching across this vast and varied, vocal state.

Episode 1 (Messing with that Texas Identity): "Y'all-itics" co-hosts Jason Wheeler and Jason Whitely of WFAA Dallas suggest the longstanding, deep-rooted Texas identity is weakening. Whitely recalls "a much stronger sense of being Texan'' while covering the 2000 George W. Bush Presidential campaign. Wheeler finds many "spoiling for a political fight."

Episode 2 (Strongest Identity of Them Y'all): Texas Monthly Editor-in-Chief Dan Goodgame draws the distinction between polarized politics and society writ large, contending that a Lubbock Republican will identify as a Texan first, "and a Democrat from San Antonio will say the same."

Episode 3 (Growth, Diversity & One Party Politics?): Dr. James Henson, Director of The Texas Politics Project at UT Austin, underscores the structural imbalance between the reining Texas Republican Party and the opposition Democrats. The latter are so disadvantaged, he observes, "that it almost changes the fundamental nature of political competition."

Episode 4 (Polarized Politics & Hispanic Identity): Dr. Henry Cisneros, former Mayor of San Antonio, notes that thousands of committee appointments are under Republican control in Texas, enhancing appeal among Hispanic business owners. And Dr. Sharon Navarro, of UT San Antonio, describes the eroding Democratic support among Tejanos.

Upcoming Episodes 5 & 6 spotlight Texas history and culture with award-winning writers – and longtime Austin neighbors – Lawrence Wright (God Save Texas) and Steve Harrigan (Big Wonderful Thing). Plus, former Congressman Will Hurd (American Reboot) talks on immigration reform and a need for "ideological consistency" in politics.

Not quite as deep as the heart of Texas, this 6-episode series does probe well below the headlines and soundbites to bring an important and thoughtful assessment of political and cultural polarization in this great state.

