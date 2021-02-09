The Purpose Summit Comes at a Time When We Need It Most

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PurposePoint has announced that Purpose Summit 2021 will move forward in a combined in-person and virtual format from May 11th - 13th.

The Purpose Summit, which attracted hundreds of business and community leaders during its inaugural event in 2019, is expected to draw thousands of attendees this May in a new hybrid format live-streamed across the globe. The agenda includes some of the most inspirational speakers, authors, executives, founders, and leaders from a variety of industries. The three days will focus on three main themes: Individual Purpose, Organizational Purpose, and Purpose in Action. The overall experience is designed to help individuals rediscover their purpose, help organizations realign with their purpose, and help both put purpose into action. Half of the net proceeds of the event will be donated to several non-profit organizations.

The Purpose Summit will take place May 11-13th in Mt Clemens, Michigan, just north of Detroit. General sessions will be held in the historic Emerald Theater and breakout sessions at the Oakland University Macomb Center across the street. Lunch, covered by sponsors, will be provided each day from several local family-owned restaurants who were hit hard by COVID-19 this past year.

The Purpose Summit will also feature an outdoor exhibitor walkthrough, evening entertainment in the Emerald theatre, and speaker-sponsor receptions. Special arrangements have been made at The Royal Park Hotel in Rochester for speakers and out of town guests to stay, with shuttle transportation provided to and from the hotel all three days.

"Individual performance, motivation, and mattering levels are at an all-time low. The ongoing effects of COVID-19, as well as the social and political division in our nation, continue to not only distract each of us from operating in the fullness of our purpose every day, but also continue to deplete many of their individual sense of mattering during these uncertain times," said Davin Salvagno, Founder & CEO of PurposePoint. "What unites us is, and has always been, stronger and more powerful than what divides us. It is our hope that these three days will be just one of many events this year that will help bring us back on a path forward together, to help make this world a better place, for generations to come."

"As a former professional athlete, I personally experienced what it means to find yourself searching for a new sense of purpose," said Kurt David, Co-Founder of PurposePoint. "We've created The Purpose Summit for people from all walks of life and industries, in order to help reignite the passion and purpose we all seek in our individual and organizational lives."

While in-person seating limits in May are uncertain, PurposePoint is planning for 25-percent venue capacity, or approximately 500 in-person attendees. Currently, thousands of attendees are planning to attend virtually from across the globe via livestream. All attendees will be provided access to recordings of all keynote and break-out speakers for 30-days following The Purpose Summit.

In-person and virtual attendee, exhibitor, and sponsor registration is now open. To register as an attendee, view the speaker lineup and agenda please visit ThePurposeSummit.com.

For sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please email [email protected].

