The Purr-Fect Litter Box and No Scooping With Pluto Square

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wouldn't it be life-changing if there was a Roomba designed to pick up after felines? PLUTO makes this a reality with their flagship product Pluto Square, the Modern Cat Litter Cube. This innovation features an industry-first stepper and canopy, weight and safety sensors, and a sieve & drop for ultimate odor control. It also features an iOS and Android app to monitor cats' habits and comes in an IKEA-worthy build with five color variants: Persian Gray, Jurassic Mint, Salmon Pink, Mustard Yellow, and Camel Beige.

Pluto Square will be available for pre-order via Kickstarter for rates starting at $189.

Old and Bulky Into Sleek & Safe

Litter boxes need not be bulky! Pluto Square fits beautifully in the corner of any space and comes with an array of features that places the feline and owner first. Its industry-first stepper and canopy eliminates odor, splash, and prevents dust from litter cleaning. Providing owners peace of mind that results in less stress and no mess. Be it newborn kittens or a big cat, Pluto Square is spacious enough to accommodate cats of many shapes and sizes.

Remove an Item From the Daily Chores

Pluto Square traps odors in so no one smells the litter. Owners simply need to pull the bottom part and lift the litter bag out, slide a new bag in and push the bin in place only once a week. Cross another task off the daily chores list and have more time to bond with your furry friend. Pluto Square will also have a slot for disinfectant/deodorizer inside the waste drawer: Pluto SABRE is an "ampule type" stick that eliminates animal odor and effectively kills pathogenic microorganisms.

One App to Track It All

PLUTO is passionate about leveling up pet healthcare and the needs of felines as well as their owners. Haemin Yang, CEO, mentions that: "Identifying cats' habits is the baseline to understanding their health. The little changes in their routines may indicate something bigger. We listen closely to all our customers and have implemented valuable feedback received during the production of Circle Zero to make sure that Pluto Square meets the highest standards."

Feature Highlights

Square shape

Open-type entrance

Whisper-quiet cleaning

Anti-splash stepper

Anti-dust canopy

Once a week litter change

PLUTO SABRE add-on

About PLUTO

PLUTO was established in 2018 in South Korea and focuses on pet-tech products that combine convenience, functionality, and design. The products are designed in-house. The company is already known in the EU and North America and is now planning a worldwide launch.

For more product information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.plutosquare.com. The press kit is available here.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected]

