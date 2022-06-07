The Puzzles & Survival x Discovery Channel World Oceans Day Themed Commercial is Now Live

GUANGZHOU, China, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with BLANCOZONE's solidarity with global efforts to protect the planet on which we live, Puzzles & Survival, a post-apocalyptic Match-3 mobile strategy game published by 37GAMES, is playing host to a timed event known as "Ocean Defense." The debut of this event on the smash-hit, match-three, 4X mobile strategy game on June 7th will coincide with World Oceans Day, an international event oriented towards fostering public interest in the sustained management of one of our most precious natural resources. Furthermore, an all-new commercial for this event is also available globally.