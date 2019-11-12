Increasing use of PVB interlayers in automotive, building, and photovoltaic applications is expected to drive the market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PVB interlayers market size was estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market is driven by the growth of the end-use industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and photovoltaic, and regulations promoting the usage of interlayers in glass.



The structural type segment is projected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The structural type segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate than the standard segment during the forecast period.They are used in vehicle and buildings owing to their enhanced properties.



The growing production of automobiles, construction of green building, and rapidly growing solar industry around the globe will drive the market for this segment during the forecast period.



The automotive industry is expected to account for the largest consumption of PVB interlayers during the forecast period.

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of PVB interlayers, globally. Changing trends in automotive production and increasing focus on safety are the driving factors for the growth of PVB interlayers in this end-use industry.



APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to dominate the overall PVB interlayers market during the forecast period.The region has emerged as the largest consumer PVB interlayers, owing to the growth construction & building industry, production of electric vehicles, and most importantly the expansion of the solar energy industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



The US is projected to be the fastest-growing market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.



The breakup of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C level – 42%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 28%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 28%, North America – 25%, Rest of the World – 7%



The leading players in the PVB interlayers market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), Kuraray (Germany), Sekisui Chemicals (Japan), Everlam (Belgium), Genau Manufacturing Company (India), KB PVB (China), Chang Chun Group (China), DuLite (China), Huakai Plastic (China), Willing Lamiglass Materials (China), Jiangsu Darui Hengte Technology (China), and Tiantai Kanglai Industrial (China).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the PVB interlayers market on the basis of type, end-use, and region.The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.



