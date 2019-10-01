NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in PVC Window market to 2024 by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the PVC window market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The PVC window market is expected to reach an estimated $44.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing awareness towards sustainable, weather resistant, and cost effective construction practices.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include usage of fully reversible windows and development of cellular PVC windows. Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Lixil Group, Deceuninck, PGT, Griffon, and Associated Materials, are among the major suppliers of PVC Window market.



The study includes the PVC window market size and forecast for the PVC window market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use, type, and the region as follows:



PVC Window Market by Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Tilt & turn WindowsSliding Windows Casement Windows Others



PVC Window Market by End Use [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

ResidentialCommercial



PVC Window Market by Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

New TypeReplacement Type



PVC Window Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the PVC window companies profiled in this report includes PGT Inc., Epwin Group, Eurocell, Masco Corporation, and Deceuninck NV.



The analyst forecasts that turn & tilt PVC windows will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its easy to use operating function.



Within the PVC window market, residential will remain the largest end use market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in residential construction industry and increasing use of weather-resistant and energy efficient windows in buildings.



APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing construction in developing countries like China and India. Cost effectiveness, sustainability and awareness of energy efficiency of the buildings promote the PVC window demand in the region.



Some of the features of "PVC Window Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: PVC window market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: PVC window market size by type, product type, and end use in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: PVC window market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of PVC window in the PVC window market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of PVC window in the PVC window market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the PVC window market by product (turn & tilt, sliding, casement, and other windows), end use (residential and commercial), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. what are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this PVC window market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this PVC window market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this PVC window market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the PVC window market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who is the major players in this PVC window market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10.

What is some of the competing products in this PVC window market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this PVC window market?



