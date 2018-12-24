NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

''The PVDC coated films market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.0% and the acrylic coated films market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value between 2018 and 2023.''



The PVDC coated films market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%. The acrylic coated films market size is estimated to be USD 714 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 978 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films offer various benefits such as superior moisture barrier, excellent aroma barrier and mineral oil barrier, and dimensional stability. Owing to these properties, PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in various applications such as packaging, lamination, and labeling. The superior properties offered by PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are leading to their increasing use in the packaging application, which is a major factor driving this market. However, the high cost of production is restraining the growth of this market.



''Polypropylene (PP) film type segment of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.''



On the basis of film type, PVDC coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and others, while, the acrylic coated films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).PP film type is projected to be the fastest-growing segment.



The properties, such as high gas barrier, higher stiffness, and increased tensile strength offered by this type are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment of the market during the forecast period.

'Packaging application segment of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.''

Packaging is a major application of PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market.It is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.



The use of PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films in the packaging application help in achieving a good barrier to mineral oil and aroma, and good seal strength. PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films are used in the packaging of products such as biscuits, wafers, and other food & beverage products and pharmaceutical products.

''The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period.

The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the food & beverage and health & personal care industries.



Also, the increasing focus of the manufacturers, such as Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Toray Industries (Japan), and Cosmo Films Limited (India) on the APAC region is another key factor boosting the market growth in the APAC region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market

• By Company: Tier 1 - 37%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 21%

• By Designation: C level - 30%, Director level - 25%, and Others - 45%

• By Region: APAC -40%, Europe - 27%, North America - 20%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and Latin America - 6%



The PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market comprises major solution providers such as Treofan Germany GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Cosmo Films Ltd. (India), SKC, Inc. (US), Vibac Group S.p.A. (Italy), Jindal Poly Films Limited (India), Polinas (Turkey), Innovia Films (UK), SRF Limited (India), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Vacmet India Ltd. (India), Perlen Packaging (Switzerland), and Transcendia Inc. Ltd (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the PVDC coated films and acrylic coated films.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as film type, coating side, application, end-use industry, and region.



Porter's Five Forces analysis and the key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market have been discussed in the report. The report also provides company profiles and competitive benchmarking of major players operating in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall PVDC coated films market and acrylic coated films market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



__________________________

