"The Quant Box" Hedge Fund Super Engine 2023 Theoretical Performance: +32.8% Across 9 Sectors

News provided by

Jackass Banker LLC

20 Feb, 2024, 08:37 ET

Signal Subscription for Price of Cup of Coffee

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quant Box (thequantbox.com), owned by Jackass Banker, announces its quantitative, hedge-fund "super engine" called "The Quant Box" (twitter.com/thequantbox) which issues trading signals across 46 markets daily. Its subscription price for traders and investors costs about the same as a cup of coffee at Starbucks each trading day.

Continue Reading
The Quant Box issues trading signals across 46 different markets. These cross 9 different sectors, including Equities, U.S. Treasuries, Energy, Metals, Grains, Softs, Meats, Foreign Exchange, and Cryptocurrency. In 2023, The "QB" was impressive. It rose +32.8% without margin, theoretically. Details are at www.thequantbox.com. This Fintech hedge fund "super engine" uses advanced algorithms and risk management tools to aid investors in their research for information on markets.
The Quant Box issues trading signals across 46 different markets. These cross 9 different sectors, including Equities, U.S. Treasuries, Energy, Metals, Grains, Softs, Meats, Foreign Exchange, and Cryptocurrency. In 2023, The "QB" was impressive. It rose +32.8% without margin, theoretically. Details are at www.thequantbox.com. This Fintech hedge fund "super engine" uses advanced algorithms and risk management tools to aid investors in their research for information on markets.
Robert Kelly is the developer and creator of The Quant Box. He developed it over a 5+ year period, and has tested it through "bull," "bear," and "flat," boring markets. During 2023 it was up 32.8% theoretically across nine different market sectors vs. the markets' 20.2% underlying actual return. thequantbox.com just announced a subscription service at a price of about the cost of a cup of coffee each trading day.
Robert Kelly is the developer and creator of The Quant Box. He developed it over a 5+ year period, and has tested it through "bull," "bear," and "flat," boring markets. During 2023 it was up 32.8% theoretically across nine different market sectors vs. the markets' 20.2% underlying actual return. thequantbox.com just announced a subscription service at a price of about the cost of a cup of coffee each trading day.

Coupled with The Quant Box is the launch of The Quant Box Model Portfolio, an aggressive virtual hedge fund which may trade futures, indexes, debt, currencies, and cryptocurrency, encompassing nine different sectors. Together, these two Fintech software platforms provide an interesting educational portal for investors. A two-week free trial is available.

During 2023, The Quant Box across nine different sectors, rose +32.8% theoretically (no margin used) vs. the markets' 20.2% actual underlying performance, ranking it among the top funds. Even if Bitcoin's stellar performance last year was excluded from calculations, The Quant Box outperformed these markets +17.7% theoretically vs. 5.9% actual.

Robert Kelly (founder of Jackass Banker) developed this disruptive technology over the last seven years. It is designed for investors and hedge funds who seek to improve performance using The Quant Box's advanced, quantitative algorithms---and easy-to-understand trading signals. 

"If you know how to drive a car, and you know what 'Red Light,' 'Green Light,' and 'Stop' signs are, then traders will immediately recognize the signals of The Quant Box, as its color-coded 'Go Short,' 'Go Long,' and 'Stop' signals make quick decision-making possible. I created The Quant Box for hedge fund ownership, but their techies blew me off in 2023. That gave me the idea of making The Quant Box available to a broader audience. Most people can afford a cup of coffee each day!"

Hedge funds make a living off 2% fees and 20% share of profits. For many investors and pension funds, "2 & 20" gets old, especially if their hedge fund is underperforming. The Quant Box provides people and organizations with a powerful educational tool to help manage their money. It has delivered interesting theoretical performance compared to actual market comps---across bull, bear, and flat, boring markets over five+ years of testing.

In 2019, jackassbanker.com performed a 90-day public demonstration combined with Mr. Kelly's forecasting skills, achieving a 124% theoretical return using the software. To Mr. Kelly, the results revealed the promise of the software becoming an educational tool to be added to other research and analysis performed by investors.

The nine different sectors the "QB" covers include Equities, Treasuries, Metals, Energy, Grains, Softs, Meats, Foreign Exchange, and Cryptocurrency with application to futures, currencies, debt, and Index ETFs. Individual sectors cost $49/month without a commitment, and $39/month with a 12-month subscription. Introductory videos are at the website.

For $124.99/month (about the price of a cappuccino at Starbucks each trading day) a special deal exists for the first 1,000 "The Quant Box All 46 Markets" subscribers---offered exclusively through "The Trading Pit Pricing Plans" at www.thequantbox.com. Those particular subscribers receive The Quant Box trading signals, access to The Trading Pit, the Model Portfolio, and have potential for other benefit along the way. Interested traders and investors should read about The Model Portfolio and the trading signals at thequantbox.com.

Jackass Banker, LLC warns that trading, or investing in leveraged instruments across currency, financial, and commodity markets is highly risky. It is impossible to replicate the success of theoretical results found with The Quant Box in real-life trading. Readers are urged to read the abundant risk disclosures found at The Quant Box Trading Signals page and/or The Quant Box Performance page at thequantbox.com.

Contact:

Robert Kelly

Email:

[email protected]

Phone:

917-553-0030

SOURCE Jackass Banker LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.