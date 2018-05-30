LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 26.97% between 2018 and 2023

The quantum dots market is expected to reach USD 8.47 billion by 2023 from USD 2.57 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 26.97%. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices, growing implementation of quantum dots in numerous applications due to their miniature property, and rising adoption of energy-efficient and less or non-toxic quantum dots in solar cells and photovoltaics. The limited availability of rare earth materials is restraining the market growth to a certain extent.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5404287



QD lighting (LED) solutions to hold largest market share during forecast period

QD lighting (LED) solutions is expected to hold the largest share of the quantum dots market.The use of quantum dots as down converters in white LEDs or luminaires offers a significant level of tunability of the resulting spectral output.



Also, the incorporation of quantum dots into LED design marks a vital step in reducing the cost of LED production and making them inexpensive for the average consumer.



Quantum dots market for healthcare vertical to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The quantum dots market for the healthcare vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In the healthcare vertical, quantum dots are used in biological imaging, cellular labeling, and DNA labeling, and cancer diagnosis.



The growing adoption of quantum dots for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment is expected to propel the growth of the quantum dots market in the healthcare vertical.



APAC to dominate quantum dots market during forecast period

APAC was the leading market for quantum dots in 2017.Owing to the presence of local players in China, most of the TV manufacturing is being done in this country.



Consumer electronics is one of the major applications for quantum dots. Thus, the growing demand for brighter, vibrant, and energy-efficient displays in countries such as India, China, and Japan is driving the quantum dots market in this region.



Breakdown of primary participant profiles:

• By Company Type: Tier 1—24%, Tier 2—31%, and Tier 3—45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives—44%, Directors—19%, and Managers—37%

• By Region: North America—38%, APAC—28%, Europe—26%, and RoW—8%



The key players operating in this market Nanosys (US), Nanoco (UK), QD Laser (Japan), NN-Labs (US), Ocean NanoTech (US), QD Vision (US), Quantum Material (US), Altair Nanotechnologies (US), and InVisage (US),



Research Coverage

Various market segments have been covered in this report.These include segments such as offering, technology, end-user industry, and geography.



The report also provides a detailed overview of the market across 4 main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Reasons to Buy the Report

• This report includes statistics pertaining to the quantum dots market in terms of material, product type, vertical, and geography, along with their respective market size.

• The report details the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the quantum dots market.

• The report includes illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the quantum dots market based on its segments and subsegments.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5404287



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-quantum-dots-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-8-47-billion-by-2023-from-usd-2-57-billion-in-2018--at-a-cagr-of-26-97-300656439.html