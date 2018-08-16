The Quarterback’s Wife: My Exciting Life as The Wife of an NFL Quarterback, by Jean Andersen Harter, is Now Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A great book that details the life of Quarterback Rudy A. Bukich, who played 14 years in the NFL. The book is written as a tribute to his life by former wife Jean. Rudy succumbed to CTE (brain trauma injury) in the 2016, following his long career in pro ball.

Rudy was the MVP of the famous Rose Bowl game in 1953 which led to his signing with the L.A. Rams. He also played Q.B. with the Washington Redskins, Pittsburgh Steelers, and 8 years with the Chicago Bears. He holds the NFL best passing record in 1965. His picture appeared on the cover of SPORTS ILLUSTRATED MAGAZINE and he had his own sports program on ABC television before retiring in 1968.

In the off-season, Rudy was quarterback coach at BYU in Provo, Utah where he received a Master's degree in Education.

The book is also a "love story" that reveals the TRIUMPHS and TRIALS experienced by both Rudy and Jean during his college years at USC and Pro-ball.

The story includes the exciting and adventurous years during their 20 years of marriage.

The four Bukich children are included as they express "what is was like to have a father as an NFL Quarterback."

It's all about football - one of the greatest sports in America with fans around the world. It's about the Quarterback and stars of the NFL. It discusses the controversy over the US Flag and standing for the National Anthem at NFL football games. It discusses the problem of CTE (brain trauma related injuries) in the NFL.

A highly interesting and informative book - destined to become a part of NFL history.

The book may also be ordered at any bookstore in the US of A.

