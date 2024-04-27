The "Queen of Cannabis" Priscilla Vilchis Has Done it Again, Launching the Biggest Event in Las Vegas on April 20th to Celebrate the 4/20 Holiday at Planet 13

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The entrepreneur and prominent figure in the cannabis industry, Priscilla Vilchis, known as the "Hollyweedqueen," assumed the role of host of the exclusive 4/20 holiday event, held at Planet 13, the largest cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas.

REINA team at Planet 13 with Baby bash. Baby Bash at Planet 13, with the leading lady in the Cannabis industry, Priscilla Vilchis aka @hollyweedqueen.

Priscilla Vilchis is the founder and CEO of Premium Produce also known as, "REINA", a leading company in the processing and cultivation of medicinal cannabis. Recognized as the first Latina to obtain a license to cultivate and produce medicinal cannabis in both Nevada and California, her tireless work and dedication have positioned her as a pioneer in the cannabis industry, serving as a leading voice in promoting equity and diversity in this field.

Vilchis has collaborated with notable celebrities such as the iconic rapper Lil' Kim with her innovative brand "Aprodisiak", as well as "GKUA" with (Lil Wayne) and "Inmortal" with Hulk Hogan and Rick Flair, all of which reflect Vilchis' vision of positively transforming the cannabis industry and promoting well-being and inclusion, as evidenced by her innovative collaborations.

At this year's 4/20 event, Priscilla Vilchis, the "cannabis queen," decided to further elevate this experience by inviting the renowned American R&B singer and rapper, Baby Bash, who brought his distinctive musical style to the stage to delight attendees with his energy.

The event offered a variety of activities and entertainment related to cannabis culture. There were opportunities to explore high-quality cannabis products, participate in demonstrations, educational workshops, and connect with other industry enthusiasts.

