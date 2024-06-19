The Queen of Gay Street and Former Elite Daily Senior Writer to Sign Books at Lady Gaga's Family's Restaurant in Special Pride Month Charity Event

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esther Mollica, author of The Queen of Gay Street has been added as a special guest at Joanne Trattoria in conjunction with their weekly Drag Me To Joanne's dinner show on Wednesday, June 26th. Also in attendance is former Elite Daily Senior Writer Zara Barrie, author of Girl, Stop Passing Out in Your Makeup. The restaurant is owned by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta.

The Queen of Gay Street Esther Mollica, author of The Queen of Gay Street Former Elite Daily Senior Writer, Zara Barrie

The Queen of Gay Street, a memoir written by New York's first sex and dating blogger specifically for a lesbian audience in the early aughts, quickly gained traction after favorable reviews by industry trade publications. The book signing comes two days after Esther Mollica receives her award as the winner of the LGBT Nonfiction category at the 2024 Independent Press Awards, an international competition. Previously, The Queen of Gay Street was named as one of the top 100 Books of 2023 by Kirkus Reviews , as well as receiving a 9.75/10 and placing as a quarterfinalist in Publishers Weekly's Booklife awards .

Zara Barrie is the former Senior Writer for Elite Daily and critically acclaimed author of Girl, Stop Passing Out in Your Makeup. "Her candid honesty and no-bullshit advice is simply addicting," said Faye Brennan, former Sex and Relationships Director of Cosmopolitan. Zara is the creator of Girls on Jane, a serialized fiction podcast depicting the grit and glitter of queer nightlife in New York. Her weekly Substack column, Protect Your F*cking Sparkle covers sexuality, style, and heartbreak for queer women.

In addition to the book signing and dinner show, the venue will host a special live auction with all of the proceeds going to the Born This Way Foundation. 100% of all sales of The Queen of Gay Street and Girl, Stop Passing Out in Your Makeup during the event will be donated and matched to the Born This Way Foundation.

Live auction prizes include:

2 sets of tickets (2 each) to Lady Gaga's Residency

A $1,000 Saks Fifth Avenue gift card

Saks Fifth Avenue gift card Dinner with Joe Germanotta

A Joanne's gift basket (includes a gift card, wine, cookbook, and stemless glass)

Reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (212) 721-0068

SOURCE Esther Mollica