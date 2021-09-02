The Quell Foundation Announces First Responder Training and Preparedness Program

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, which strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness, today announces that FirstNet®, Built with AT&T will underwrite the Foundation's first responder mental health preparedness and training program.

"The women and men of our nation's first responder community are more likely to die by suicide than in the line-of-duty," says Kevin M. Lynch, CEO, and President of The Quell Foundation. "These Americans who have dedicated their life to protecting, and saving ours, are taking their own lives at unprecedented rates. We are honored FirstNet is supporting the development of Quell's First Responder Training and Preparedness Program, the Foundation's training curriculum for first responders to recognize mental health warning signs amongst their own."

FirstNet is also underwriting The Foundation's upcoming documentary " Lift the Mask - First Responders Sound the Alarm ," produced by The Quell Foundation and MOD Worldwide. The film provides insight into the lives and the experiences of the first responder community, their families, and the lives they touch through their day-to-day activities.

"First responders put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, and we take their health and wellness seriously," said Jason Porter, president, Public Sector and FirstNet, AT&T. "Quell's mental health preparedness and training program is one way we're helping first responders feel better equipped to manage the stresses of their jobs. We're proud to sponsor efforts that support the wellness of public safety."

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. It is designed to improve communications among first responders and members of the public safety community, allowing first responders to communicate and collaborate with one another during everyday situations, big events or emergencies.

Chief Robert Gray and Sgt. Lynette Butler Shaw will spearhead The Foundation's first responder programming with a combined 50 years of experience in the first responder fields. Bob spent 30 years with Arlington County Fire Department (ACFD), serving as a firefighter, paramedic, Captain, and Battalion Chief. Lynette spent 25 years in law enforcement as a Police Sergeant with the William Paterson University Police Department after serving 13 years as a National Fugitive Investigator with the International Fidelity Insurance Company.

This programming will be available in 2022. If your organization is interested in hosting a documentary screening and/or training session, please contact Emily Abbott at [email protected] .

