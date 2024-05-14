The Quell Foundation Appoints Dr. Reena Pande to its Board of Directors

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people with mental health challenges, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Reena Pande to the Quell Foundation Board of Directors.

Dr. Pande is a physician, entrepreneur, and healthcare executive dedicated to building innovative solutions to ensure access to high quality, evidence-based, and technology-enabled care. For nearly a decade, Dr. Pande served as Chief Medical Officer at AbleTo, a national technology-enabled behavioral health provider. During her tenure, she led AbleTo's data science, healthcare economics, and outcomes research teams, developed and directed AbleTo's clinical product team, held a key external-facing role with client partners, and served as a passionate voice for bridging the gaps between physical and mental health. Dr. Pande saw the organization through numerous fundraising rounds and eventual acquisition by Optum/UnitedHealth Group.

Prior to her time at AbleTo, Dr. Pande was an academic cardiologist and clinical researcher at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA and also served on the faculty at Harvard Medical School. She earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from Harvard University, her M.D. from Harvard Medical School, and a Masters degree in Epidemiology from the Harvard School of Public Health. She completed her internship, residency training, and fellowships in Cardiovascular Disease and Vascular Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pande to The Quell Foundation Board of Directors," said CEO, President & Founder Kevin Lynch. "Her expertise in healthcare entrepreneurship and her dedication to raising awareness for the need for evidence-based mental health care make her the ideal candidate to help us continue to advance our mission."

"I'm deeply honored to join such a caring and compassionate group leading The Quell Foundation," commented Dr. Pande. "The mission of The Quell Foundation has long deeply resonated with me, and I am excited for the opportunity to support Quell's efforts to reduce stigma and improve mental health care. We have made tremendous strides, and yet so much work remains to be done. I'm proud to help Quell continue to make a difference."

About The Quell Foundation, Inc.

Based in North Falmouth, The Quell Foundation works to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental illness by encouraging people to share their story, increasing access to mental health services, and supporting first responders in recognizing the mental health warning signs among their own. Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more.

