The Quell Foundation Distributes $3.5 Million in Scholarships and Grants to Date

NORTH FALMOUTH, Mass., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation, a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization committed to reducing the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with mental health challenges, proudly announces the distribution of $3.5 million in scholarships and grants to date . This milestone underscores the Foundation's dedication to supporting mental health education and initiatives across the United States.

Since its inception, The Quell Foundation's scholarship program has made a significant impact nationwide. The Foundation has awarded scholarships to over 1,800 students across all 50 states attending over 500 universities. These scholarships are designed to empower recipients to achieve their academic goals and contribute meaningfully to the mental health community. The scholarships reach diverse groups, including those living with mental illness, individuals pursuing careers in mental health, and those personally affected by the loss of a loved one to suicide. To further its commitment to first responders and their families, the Foundation has also expanded the program to include the First Responder Legacy Scholarship.

"As we celebrate reaching $3.5 million in scholarship distribution, we are committed to our goal of offering assistance and opportunities to individuals facing mental health challenges and to those studying to be our next generation of mental health professionals. Together, we can make a positive impact and pave the way for a better tomorrow," said Kevin M. Lynch, Founder and CEO of The Quell Foundation.

The Quell Foundation's influence extends beyond scholarships. By collaborating with higher education institutions, the Foundation enhances unique and exceptional degree programs. These partnerships, funded in part by the Foundation, fuel essential research focused on improving access to care, population health initiatives, and even the unique clinical needs of specialized populations, such as first responders. These partnerships support a pipeline of culturally-competent clinicians, as well as the development of relevant and innovative solutions.

In addition to scholarships and research initiatives, The Quell Foundation is also committed to service-based programs that provide therapeutic and healing opportunities. Financial contributions from the Foundation have supported programs such as equine-assisted therapy and art for healing, which are integral components of the Foundation's holistic approach to mental health.

These programs exemplify The Quell Foundation's commitment to awareness, access, and training opportunities that address the diverse needs of those affected by mental health challenges.

