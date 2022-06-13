The Quiz that Grew the Female Entrepreneur Association to a 5,000+ Member Community

FEA Now Generates $235,000 in MONTHLY Membership Income

AUSTIN, Texas, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrie Green, Founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association (FEA), partnered with The ASK Method Company, a four-time INC 5000 Fastest Growing Company, to build a Quiz Funnel that produced massive list growth, contributing to FEA's now 5,000+ member community. At $47/month per member, the Female Entrepreneur Association generates $235,000 in monthly recurring revenue, in addition to offering products and courses to women entrepreneurs.

Carrie Green, Founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association The ASK Method Company CEO, Ryan Levesque

"Before the quiz, we really didn't know who our audience was," says Carrie Green of FEA. "We wanted to be able to understand where they are in their journey so we could serve them so much better."

Watch Carrie Green's story here: https://askmethod.com/qf22cs08/

To date, over 110,000 people have taken FEA's Quiz, "Will You Build a Wildly Successful Business?" which gives quiz takers an action plan to build the business of their dreams based on their unique results.

"What Carrie is doing is brilliant," says Ryan Levesque, Founder & CEO of The ASK Method Company. "The Quiz is her top-of-funnel strategy for everything in her business, allowing her to better serve people right from the start. When people have a first impression of you from a place of service, it sets things up to build an incredible long-standing relationship."

