The Raconteurs Join TIDAL For A Special 'In Conversation' Video Interview

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 years of silence, The Raconteurs celebrated the long-awaited release of their third studio album, Help Us Stranger, with surprise performances in two of New York's most intimate venues: Coney Island Baby and Baby's All Right. Today, TIDAL is announcing the release of an exclusive interview and documentary video featuring clips of the performances via an episode of "In Conversation," TIDAL's ongoing interview series with artists that feature a reflective conversation on their music, their background and more. Live now, the video features Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler discussing their roots, the evolution of the music scene and the future of rock music.

In a time in which "the music scene changes weekly" and "there's no cliques (which is a good thing)" (Jack White, 2019), this episode of "In Conversation" sees rock & roll back at the forefront of the NYC scene— all through the lenses of Super 8, VHS and digital video. Fans will get a front row seat at these sweaty, intimate shows — and a peek into the brains of the band. The documentary is now available on TIDAL.com/TheRaconteurs. Media can embed the release using the code here: http://tdl.sh/ICTheRaconteurs

"Seeing an iconic band like The Raconteurs play 250-person venues is a truly mesmerizing experience," said Tony Gervino, TIDAL's SVP of Culture and Content. "New York crowds are famous for making artists earn their applause, and the band had the crowd rocking out all night. We're so glad TIDAL members got a chance to see that in-person and that fans across the globe can experience it too."

The band continues their world tour with dates across North America through the rest of 2019. More info can be found here: https://www.theraconteurs.com/tour

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

SOURCE TIDAL