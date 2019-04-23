NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing adoption of radar sensors in several applications will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Owing to the adoption of radar sensors in logistics, traffic management, industrial, automotive, and smart home applications, the need for radar sensors is likely to surge considerably in the forthcoming years. Increasing penetration of smart homes will further result in an increasing adoption of smart devices integrated with radar sensors, thus, driving the market growth. Analysts have predicted that the radar sensors market will register a CAGR of nearly 18% by 2023.



Market Overview

Growing adoption of radar sensors in several applications

One of the growth drivers of the global radar sensors market is the growing adoption of radar sensors in several applications. The adoption of radar sensors in logistics, traffic management industrial, automotive, and smartphone application is increasing, which will drive the growth of the market.

Growing adoption of LiDAR sensors

One of the challenges in the growth of the global radar sensors market is the growing adoption of LiDAR sensors. This is due to their low price when compared with radar sensors, which is affecting the sales of radar sensors and hinder the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the radar sensors market during 019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. OEMs in the market are collaborating with automotive camera manufacturers to incorporate cameras and radar sensors into a single module in a vehicle, which will result in the integration of sensor fusion technologies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



