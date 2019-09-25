NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Radiation Dose Management Market to Reach $484.7 Million by 2025



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



• What is the market share of each of the companies in the global radiation dose management market, and what are their contributions?

• What is the growth potential of radiation dose management solutions in each region, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa?

• What solutions (software and services) are offered by key players such as General Electric Company, Bayer AG, and Bracco in the market?

• What category of solutions currently dominates the market? Is software developed in-house and sold as a bundled offering along with hardware, or third party-developed, vendor-agnostic software?

• What key regulatory developments are governing the market, and how market players are responding to such pressures?

• How are leading radiation dose management solution providers positioned in the market?

• What are the key strategies deployed by market participants to capture market share?

• What key technological trends and innovations are expected to impact the future of radiation dose management?

• What is the pricing associated with such solutions?



Global Radiation Dose Management Market Forecast, 2019-2025



The global radiation dose management industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.22% during the forecast period, 2019-2025. The radiation dose management market generated $217.9 million revenue in 2018.



The radiation dose management growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers such as increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, increasing installed bases of radiology equipment, growing geriatric population, increasing regulatory requirement for diagnostic devices, increasing concerns related to radiation over exposure, and growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management.The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include technological advancement in medical imaging, impact of cloud-based solution, increasing adoption of radiation dose management technologies in emerging technologies, and radiation dose management for pediatric procedure.



However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include lack of trained and skilled professionals, and lack of benchmarking for dose optimization.



Expert Quote



"The CT scanners represents the biggest opportunity in the RDM market, as the radiation dose required for the CT imaging is higher than the plain x-ray radiograph. The upsurge in the number of CT examinations has made it the largest sources of medical radiation and most solutions are centered on solving issues with this imaging modality."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Radiation Dose Management Market



The radiation dose management market research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.The scope of this report is centered upon detailed study of the products, modalities, mode of deployment, and end users associated with the market.



In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the market needs, details on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading players, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to the global radiation dose management market.



Market Segmentation



The radiation dose management market segmentation (on the basis of modalities) is further segmented into CT Scanners, X-ray, CR, and DR, mammography system, interventional angiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, PET scanners and SPECT, and hybrid imaging.



On the basis of product, the radiation dose management market is segmented into Radimetrics Enterprise Platform, DsoeWatch, teamplay Dose, NEXO [DOSE], DoseTrack, MyXrayDose, DoseM, Dose Tracking System, SafeCT, DoseWise Portal, NovaDose, Radiation Dose Monitor, tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor, Imalogix Platform, and others.

On the basis of deployment, the radiation dose management market is segmented into web-based, on-premise, and cloud-based.



On the basis of end user, the radiation dose management market segmentation is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centers, and others.



Key Companies in the Radiation Dose Management Industry



The key manufacturers that have been contributing significantly to the radiation dose management market include Siemens Healthineers, Inc., Sectra AB, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Bracco, Novarad Corporation, PACSHealth LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Philips, Bayer AG, Canon, Inc., Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd., MyXrayDose, Ltd., and Imalogix, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.s.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• U.K.

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East

• Africa



