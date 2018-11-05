The Radical CPA and Botkeeper Partner to bring Bookkeeping into the Future

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ushering in the new age of accounting, Jody Padar, CPA, MST, principal of New Vision CPA Group and author of From Success to Significance: The Radical CPA Guide is partnering with Enrico Palmerino and the team at botkeeper , a new-age bookkeeping solution enabling Accounting Firms to expand and modernize their businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/Botkeeper)

The partnership is kicking off on November 5th, during the three-day QuickBooks Connect event in San Jose, CA. Jody Padar will be presenting on Accountants Day during a breakout session entitled "A New Business Model for CPA Firms: How to Bill $1M per FTE." Shortly after, the new partners will be hosting a joint event titled "Getting Radical with Botkeeper" which will be streaming via Facebook Live.

Botkeeper is advancing how the entire bookkeeping industry has been managed by Accounting firms, augmenting the need for a bookkeeping department. With botkeeper, accounting firms can offload the day to day blocking and tackling of bookkeeping (data entry, reconciliations, classifications), allowing accountants to focus on higher level client advisory services. Using machine learning that has been exposed to millions of financial transactions, botkeeper is able to fully automate a bookkeeping department without increasing headcount/overhead. With botkeeper, firms see a massive reduction of human error, superior reporting, as well as real-time and 24/7 data entry. White Labeling botkeeper's services reduces bookkeeping costs by 30-50% and allows CPA's to take on 10+ new clients per day.

"Botkeeper has fundamentally changed how a CPA firm of the future, (but really happening today) will operate," says Radical CPA Jody Padar. "We can scale infinitely and reduce our costs significantly. It is so exciting to me to be able to share this new technology with the accounting profession and truly help radicalize other accounting and bookkeeping firms and change their business models to promote a better firm culture."

"We are thrilled to be working with Jody to help elevate the modern-day accountant and give them a platform to scale upon," said botkeeper CEO Enrico Palmerino. "It's an honor to work with one of Accounting's greats - especially when she helped trailblaze the path that botkeeper was built upon."

ABOUT JODY PADAR

Jody Padar is CEO and Principal of the New Vision CPA Group , a public accounting firm based in the Chicago area. As one of the profession's thought leaders, Jody has transitioned New Vision to New Firm status— pioneering advanced technologies and best practices that support web-based client services. This allows Jody to manage her firm at peak efficiency with transparency at the heart of all engagements. Jody and her team provide financial insight and practical strategies to their clients in real-time, not just at tax season. Jody not only leads New Vision CPA Group, but is also a highly sought-after speaker and thought leader in the tax and accounting profession. She is the author of The Radical CPA : New Rules for the Future-Ready Firm, a book that sparked a movement within the accounting profession focusing on four tenets: cloud technology, social business, value pricing, and process.

ABOUT BOTKEEPER

Botkeeper was founded by a team of entrepreneurs who suffered the same bookkeeping challenges experienced by most small and midsize businesses and realized the primary issue with bookkeeping was the humans in the middle tasked with doing the work. Bookkeeping is tedious, manual, and repetitive data entry combined with visualization and analytics of that data. Human error, unexpected life events, a need to sleep, and a lack of scalability make humans very inefficient at doing bookkeeping. However, if we could replace the human with robot-like software, we might be able to solve this dilemma. Software bots are excellent at automating data entry accurately, 24/7 and are also great at following rules and accounting policies consistently and precisely, as well as visually rendering unlimited beautiful reports, dashboards, and charts- making botkeeper the ideal CPA partner. For more information, visit www.botkeeper.com.

