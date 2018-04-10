LONDON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5373319



The radio access network market is expected to be worth USD 9.88 billion in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 14.99 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the radio access network market is attributed to the increasing mobile traffic, growing demand for improved network coverage, and increased adoption of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. However, the compatibility issues between traditional network infrastructure and next-generation network infrastructure, and interference in cell sites are hindering the growth of the radio access network market.



Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the radio access network market by 2023

Small cell is expected to hold the largest size of the radio access network market by 2023. The large-scale adoption of the small cells by network operators to address the need for high-speed data transfer and improve the quality of services is the driving the growth of the radio access network market for small cell.



The radio access network market for 5G is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The radio access network market for the 5G connectivity technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The market for 5G is driven by the proliferating demand for wireless broadband services, which require fast and high capacity networks.



The volume of the data being carried by cellular networks is driven by the increasing preference for video streaming among consumers.



Urban areas held the largest size of the radio access network market based on deployment location in 2017

The urban area deployment held the largest size of the radio access network market in 2017. The need for enhanced capacity and coverage in the locations such as city center zones, subways, and stadiums, which are always populated with a large number of occupants, are the major drivers for the growth of the radio access network markets for urban areas.



The radio access network market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

This report segments the radio access network market on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).North America held the largest share of the radio access network market in 2017.



The growth of the North American market is attributed to the technological advancements, early adoption of 4G-enabled smartphones, and automation in various sectors of the country. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 owing to the increasing number of devices connected with the advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine communication, high consumer base, and major investments by the global players in the region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: Directors – 30%, CEO – 20%, Executives –35%, and Others – 15%

• By Region: North America – 35%, APAC – 35%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 10%



The companies profiled in this report are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Cisco (US), Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Juniper Network (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) (US), Corning (US), AT&T (US), Verizon Communications (US), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), CommScope (US), Airspan Networks (US), Qorvo (US), and LG Electronics (South Korea).



The report describes the radio access network market and related developments in the market in terms of communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, and deployment location across different regions.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, and deployment location, and geography.



Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies.



• This report includes the market statistics pertaining to various segments, along with their respective revenues.

• The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the radio access network market have been detailed in this report.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast based on communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, deployment location, and geography have been provided to give an overall view of the radio access network market.

• A detailed competitive landscape has been provided including key players, in-depth analysis, and revenue of key players.



