The Raelian Movement Launches "Adam & Eve Were Created Black" Campaign in Honor of Black History Month

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Black History Month, the Raelian Movement proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking campaign, "Adam & Eve Were Created Black" (as are all First Human Creations in The Universe.) This initiative aims to highlight Africa's pivotal role as the cradle of humanity and celebrate the profound richness of African heritage.

According to Raelian teachings, the first humans—Adam and Eve—were created by the Elohim, an advanced civilization from another planet, in what is now known as Africa, historically called Kama. This campaign seeks to honor the African origin of humanity and promote a message of unity, equality, and shared heritage.

Celebrating African Heritage

The campaign is dedicated to raising awareness of Africa's immense contributions to global civilization, spanning science, philosophy, and the arts. It aims to challenge misconceptions and reaffirm humanity's shared origins.

"As Rael teaches, 'Beneath our skin, we are all the same, sharing the same humanity and consciousness,'" said Dr. Gbedia Dodo, spokesperson for the Raelian Movement. "Recognizing our African roots fosters unity, pride, and love among all people."

Get Involved

The Raelian Movement invites artists, influencers, and community leaders to join the campaign and use their platforms to amplify this empowering message. Together, we can promote awareness of Africa as humanity's birthplace and its ongoing contributions, celebrate Black excellence and cultural achievements, rekindle the truth about our shared human origins, and encourage unity and equality across all communities.

The Raelian Movement is a global organization founded on the teachings of Maitreya Rael, who reveals that life on Earth was scientifically created by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization known as the Elohim.

