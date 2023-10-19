THE RAHM FOUNDATION SUPPORTS MENTAL HEALTH PROGRAMS AND ENVIRONMENTAL INITIATIVES, COLLABORATING WITH TENNESSEE VOICES, THE GREEN FOUNDATION AND CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-talented scientist, entrepreneur, author, and humanitarian, Dr. Christina Rahm has worked extensively on philanthropic initiatives through the Rahm Foundation to support local, national, and international causes, but most recently, mental health and environmental projects.

Rahm has recently joined forces with Tennessee Voices for Children, Inc. (also known as TN Voices), which was formally organized in 1990 by Tipper Gore as a statewide coalition of individuals, agencies and organizations working as a Steering Council to promote children's health, behavioral health workforce, and education.

"We are so grateful to The ROOT Brands, Dr. Rahm, DRC Ventures, and the Rahm Foundation for investing in mental health through the efforts of TN Voices. We are a non-profit organization serving those who need care. Their team understands the value of making mental health care available to everyone. We have partnered to accomplish accessibility to care, workforce shortages, and prevention of mental health concerns," said Rikki Harris, CEO, TN Voices.

Additionally, Rahm is collaborating with both the Green Foundation (donating $30,000 dollars), and Captain Planet Foundation (donating $50,000) for their expansive environmental initiatives.

Rahm is also involved in philanthropic work targeting women, children, and broader peace building efforts through the UN Women for Peace Association (UNWPGA). This global nonprofit promotes 'tolerance and respect for women' with the primary goal being opportunities for access to education, freedom, and protection, along with social, cultural, and academic empowerment programs.

Rahms generosity extends even further to The Treasured Foundation which aims to improve the lives of the women and children in Korah, Ethiopia, who sadly live in small villages amongst trash dumps. The Treasured Foundation provides financial resources by offering vocational training so those living in poverty can gain financial independence. Other groups in which Dr. Rahm has supported include St. Jude, the European Women's Association, Chic Awareness, Cape Christian Fellowship, the University of South Alabama, and the African University Collaboration-Medical and Research center.

Dr. Rahm has had a remarkable career as one of the leading scientific formulators in the nutraceutical industry. Her publications also cover psychology, bioscience, and nanotechnology, just to name a few. In addition to her work as a pioneering scientist, her print work includes three books; Cure The Causes, Cure The Causes Cookbook, and recently published, Be Your Own Inspiration.

Due to her myriad successes in medical and scientific related business ventures, Dr. Rahm started the Rahm Foundation. Over the years, the nonprofit has provided support to individuals through scholarships, internships, healthcare education, mentoring programs, along with programs to support the mental and physical health of mentors, violence against women, and addiction. Through these initiatives, the foundation strives to promote upward mobility amongst marginalized populations, to better gain equal footing in both education and employment.

Known for her enthusiastic dedication to fund educational, environmental, and underprivileged projects around the world, Dr. Rahm's commitment to these various philanthropic causes demonstrates her dedication to making a lasting impact on communities across the world.

ABOUT DR. CHRISTINA RAHM: Dr. Rahm is a sought-after scientific leader, patent innovator, spokesperson, and formulator for health and nutrient wellness. She travels the world presenting, lecturing, and educating both the private and public sectors about the bold new world of nutraceuticals, wellness strategies, and environmental solutions. Author of 'Cure The Causes,' Rahm's mission is to help get to the root cause of health problems. Having traveled to over eighty-five countries in consulting roles, her proudest achievements are her expansive philanthropic initiatives and being the mother to four children. www.drchristinarahm.com

ABOUT THE RAHM FOUNDATION: Dr. Christina Rahm founded the Rahm Foundation to promote greater educational and career opportunities for women, children, and minority populations while providing a better environment and outcomes for animals. Through her foundation, she and her team are committed to building brighter futures for those who have less opportunity – one project at a time. https://www.therahmfoundation.com/

