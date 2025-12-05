The Raid: A New Investigative Podcast Exposes The Hidden Truths Behind The Trump Administration's Deportation Efforts

Emmy Award-Winning Journalist John Carlos Frey Leads a Hard-Hitting New Series Featuring Voices from the Frontlines of the ICE Raids

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raid is a groundbreaking new investigative podcast that exposes the hidden agenda behind the Trump Administration's increasingly aggressive immigration raids and deportation efforts. Anchored and produced by six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist John Carlos Frey, the podcast explores how unchecked power, political retribution and government-sanctioned violence have turned human lives into political currency and threaten the viability of American democracy.

Through exclusive interviews, leaked documents, and on-the-ground reporting, Frey pulls back the curtain on what is happening nationwide and why. As the government prepares to access over $170 billion allocated to ICE and Border Patrol in the "Big Beautiful Bill" beginning in January of 2026, making it the largest law enforcement agency in the country, The Raid challenges listeners to ask hard questions and refuse to look away.

"This podcast isn't just about one raid—it's about what the raids represent," said Frey. "It's characteristic of an authoritarian takeover where immigrants are treated as threats to the government instead of lives worth protecting."

Renowned for decades of border investigations, Frey reframes immigration not as a border issue but as a test of American values and constitutional rights. Each episode offers a rare inside look at the human cost of policies carried out in the shadows—through the voices of frontline advocates, experts, community leaders, and those directly affected.

Guests to-date include:

Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent turned whistleblower

Alvaro Huerta, an attorney at the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef)

Pedro Trujillo, a director at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

Rev. Jennifer Gutierrez, the executive director at CLUE Justice

George Retes, a US citizen and Iraqi War Vet who was wrongly detained by ICE

Nick Schwellenbach, a journalist who provides inside scoop on Stephen Miller

The Raid embodies the highest standard of independent journalism at a time when mainstream outlets face shrinking budgets and growing censorship pressures. The series goes beyond the disturbing videos being shared on social media of ICE and Border Patrol using excessive force and delivers deeply reported, narrative-driven storytelling filtered only through journalistic rigor and a commitment to accountability.

About the Podcast

The Raid provides hard-hitting interviews and fact-based reporting along with analysis of the immigration raids and the human stories behind them. Independently funded and produced by John Carlos Frey, a six-time Emmy Award winner known for exposing corporate and government abuses of power, the podcast draws on original reporting, archival materials, and firsthand accounts to reveal how America's immigration system has become one of the most powerful—and corrupt—arms of government.

Frey's work has been featured on 60 Minutes, PBS, CBS, NBC, ABC, CNN, and HBO.

The Raid is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms. For more information, including a list of guests and episodes, visit theraidpodcast.org.

