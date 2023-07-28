The Railway Management System Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2021 to 2026|Expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure will drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway management system market is expected to increase by USD 21.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45 %, according to Technavio – Download the Sample Report

Railway Management System Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Management System Market

Vendors : 15+, Including ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Control system and Information system) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Railway management system market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services.

Railway Management System Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure is one of the key factors driving market growth. An urban rail system is a passenger transport system of short-distance railroads used primarily for transportation within urban or suburban areas. Among them, the subway stands out as one of the most convenient and efficient means of mass transportation in urban areas. With increasing urbanization and congestion in urban areas, the demand for such urban mass transit rail systems has increased significantly. A case in point is the ambitious Orange Line project of the Thai Urban Rapid Transit Authority. The project includes the construction of approximately 9.59 miles of elevated structures containing seven stations and an additional 30 miles of underground structures containing 23 stations. This massive project is scheduled to be completed in 2023. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the use of automation and IoT in railways is one of the major trends in the market. Rail networks are transforming into smart systems that integrate different sources for data generation. Onboard control and monitoring systems play a key role in turning trains into integrated communication hubs that can transmit data to a networked control center. This enables the exchange of relevant information, reduces downtime, and improves business planning based on real-time data. In addition, these intelligent systems help save energy and money by efficiently managing energy consumption, avoiding sudden machine failures, and reducing maintenance costs. Using data in this way greatly improves the overall efficiency and reliability of rail operations. Hence, this trend is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of adoption is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Railways are operated and managed primarily by state-owned enterprises and require significant infrastructure investment, often resulting in a loss in financial performance. Furthermore, the focus is building efficient transport networks that require state intervention. Therefore, any new project with a large amount of money should be considered before implementation. In countries with severe budget problems, a shift to an advanced rail system with a rail management system may not be financially successful. Political and economic challenges can hinder the implementation of new projects, particularly if budget allocations for the deployment of railway management systems are insufficient. Hence, the high cost is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The railway management system market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Railway Management System Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the railway management system market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the railway management system market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the railway management system market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of railway management system market vendors

Railway Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 21.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Control system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Control system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Information system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Information system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 94: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 95: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 96: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 97: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

10.5 DXC Technology Co.

Exhibit 99: DXC Technology Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DXC Technology Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DXC Technology Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DXC Technology Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DXC Technology Co. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 104: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Indra Sistemas SA

Exhibit 114: Indra Sistemas SA - Overview



Exhibit 115: Indra Sistemas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Indra Sistemas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Indra Sistemas SA - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens AG

Exhibit 122: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Segment focus

10.11 Thales Group

Exhibit 127: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Thales Group - Segment focus

10.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 131: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Toshiba Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

