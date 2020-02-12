The Raine Group and G5 Partners Form Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK and SÃO PAULO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raine Group and G5 Partners today announced the formation of a strategic partnership to focus on both M&A advisory transactions and investment opportunities in the fast-growing digital media and technology markets in Brazil.

The partnership leverages G5 Partners' premier network of relationships in Brazil and its market-leading M&A and wealth management expertise in the region alongside Raine's global leadership in advising and investing in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Joe Ravitch and Jeff Sine, two of Raine's co-founders, have a long history of working with G5 Partners founder Corrado Varoli over many years.

"The TMT sector in Brazil is poised for significant growth," said Mr. Ravitch and Mr. Sine. "Corrado's knowledge of the Brazilian market and his local relationships are extraordinary. We are excited to partner with him and his team to pursue opportunities in the region."

"We are delighted to join efforts with The Raine Group," said Corrado Varoli, CEO and Co-Founder of G5 Partners. "I believe Raine will bring an unmatched combination of expertise and global TMT relationships to the fast-developing Brazilian digital media and technology market."

G5 and Raine have already jointly advised Fandango, a unit of Comcast Corporation, on its purchase of Ingresso.com, an online ticketing service focused on the Brazilian entertainment industry; and are currently working together on several other live opportunities.

About The Raine Group

The Raine Group is a global merchant bank focused exclusively on technology, media, and telecommunications. The firm has offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, and Mumbai. With a global reach, Raine focuses on investment and advisory opportunities where its deep industry experience and unique network of strategic relationships can create value for portfolio companies and clients. For more information, visit www.raine.com .

About G5 Partners

G5 Partners, founded in 2007, is Brazil's leading independent investment bank in the areas of M&A advisory, corporate restructuring, private wealth management, asset management, structured financing and venture capital. The firm has offices in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Recife. For more information on G5 Partners, visit www.g5partners.com.

