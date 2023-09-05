The Rainwater Harvesting Market in India is to grow by 61.12 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increase in water consumption drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rainwater harvesting market in India is to grow by USD 61.12 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 9.88% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in water consumption. India's consumption of water has increased due to population growth, as well as the growing use of water in various sectors such as agriculture, chemicals, and others. Water harvesting was not integrated into buildings due to the lack of awareness among planners and policymakers. In addition, the installation of rainwater harvesting systems by the residential and nonresidential sectors is a consequence of these regulations, which assist governments in managing rising water consumption. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Rainwater Harvesting Market in India 2023-2027

The report on the rainwater harvesting market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Rainwater Harvesting Market In India 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The emergence of smart cities and green buildings is a major trend in the market. The 100 Smart Cities Mission is carried out by the Union Ministry for Urban Development in cooperation with state governments as part of the urban renewal and retrofitting program. There is a growth in the number of green buildings in India. As smart cities are built on the concept of green buildings, there is a rapid rise in the use of Green Technologies like renewables, rainwater harvesting, etc. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Uneven distribution of rainfall and lack of awareness is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is because there are different installations of these systems in various parts of the country. The favorable monsoon will lead to a stronger economy. However, the absence of a proper monsoon also leads to substantial losses in agricultural production that are likely to have an impact on growth. Moreover, rainfall contributes to reducing temperatures as well as recharging groundwater pools, rivers, and lakes. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Rainwater Harvesting Market In India 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The rainwater harvesting market in India analysis includes end-user (residential and non-residential), and application (surface-based and rooftop-based).

The residential segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Activity in the construction sector continues to be boosted by factors such as a rising population, increased housing needs, and higher demand for drinking water. In new homes with a certain size, installing rainwater harvesting equipment is also compulsory. The two primary types of rainwater collection systems used in the residential sector are non-portable systems and portable systems. In addition, demand has increased due to an increase in the number of rules for rainwater harvesting, especially in hilly areas, and rapidly rising residential construction activities around the world. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Ace Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd.

Ashwath Infratech

DandD Ecotech Services

Era Hydrobiotech Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Farmland Rainwater Harvesting System

Farmons Techno Pvt. Ltd.

Hydrostatics Watertech Consultants LLP

JAD Ferrocements

Jaldhara Water Harvesting Solutions

KRG India Research Centre for Rain Water Harvesting and Environment

Lahs Green India Pvt. Ltd.

N. S. and Associates

Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd.

Shree Saideep Multiservices

Sunlight Consultancy Pvt. Ltd.

Vardhman Envirotech

Vijaykumar Ramjilal Kedia

Vikas Industries

Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Synergy Automatics

Rainwater Harvesting Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 61.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.9 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Ashwath Infratech, DandD Ecotech Services, Era Hydrobiotech Energy Pvt. Ltd., Farmland Rainwater Harvesting System, Farmons Techno Pvt. Ltd., Hydrostatics Watertech Consultants LLP, JAD Ferrocements, Jaldhara Water Harvesting Solutions, KRG India Research Centre for Rain Water Harvesting and Environment, Lahs Green India Pvt. Ltd., N. S. and Associates, Osmosis Autopump India Pvt. Ltd., Shree Saideep Multiservices, Sunlight Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Envirotech, Vijaykumar Ramjilal Kedia, Vikas Industries, Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Synergy Automatics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

