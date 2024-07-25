The Raizado Festival Announces Star Studded Program Featuring Panels and Performances From a Lineup of Latinx Entertainers and Leaders

For its third annual return to Aspen, the Raizado Festival will highlight the truth, power and culture of the Latinx community in a weekend packed agenda



ASPEN, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Raizado Festival announced its official programming lineup for the third annual event in Aspen, Colorado, from August 15-18, 2024. Festival organizers have created a powerful and engaging weekend led by Latinx leaders and visionaries who are transforming the United States and elevating the power of the Latinx community. Attendees will immerse themselves in a dynamic program that highlights the excellence and strength of the Latine community in the United States and beyond. Guests will be treated to inspirational offerings through master classes, thought-provoking panels, electrifying live music, native teachings, and a free Community Day open to the public, centered around Latinx culture, tradition, and pride. To view the full programming for the Raizado Festival click here .

Raizado Festival will be hosted by leaders in the entertainment industry, including Angelique Cabral, Chrissie Fit, Jesse John Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Justina Machado, Diana Maria Riva, Curly Velasquez, Lisa Vidal and feature Latinx/e leaders across the culinary, non-profit, government, media and business landscape. Raizado is proud to partner with our premier sponsor P&G alongside our major sponsors, Acura, Coca-Cola, Google, Pop Culture Collaborative, T-Mobile, and United, our official airline partner.

Over the course of the four-days of day and evening programming, festival attendees will:

HEAR FROM: Mónica Ramírez, Raizado Festival founder & President of Justice for Migrant Women/Co-founder of The Latinx House; Olga Segura , Co-founder & Vice President, The Latinx House; Torre, Aspen Mayor ; Acclaimed Journalists and authors John Quiñones and Maria Elena Salinas , as well as countless other Latinx/e leaders who are working to raise the visibility of Latinx/e community.





Live performances by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico, DJ Jadaboo, and Latin Grammy Award Nominee, GUSI. TASTE: The food will include authentic recipes representing the Caribbean , Mexico , Central America , and South America , inspired by a sense of home, nourishment, and connection. The culinary team is headed by dedicated humanitarian Chef Grace Ramirez . Leading her team is Justice for Migrant Women Senior Culinary Advisor Chef Melissa Tung , alongside Chef Kristen Little Espinal , and Chef Osvin Velasquez . Learn about the "Art of Chocolate" and "Building a Successful Brand," plus more. Speakers will include Bravo TV's Top Chef, Chef Byron Gomez and Chef Manny Barella , Bricia Lopez , and Chef Pyet DeSpain, among others.





Additional programming and experiences taking place during Raizado Festival include:

Panels and talks ideated by Raizado Festival founder Mónica Ramírez , will bring together diverse groups of thought leaders to explore topics such as the shifting landscape of political leadership, Latinx fashion, and the ways the Latinx/e community is transforming our nation's workforce, technology, and economy. Additional discussions will focus on issues directly impacting the Latinx/e community and how the growing population of Latinx leaders is shaping our nation's workforce.





open to the public that will demonstrate the leadership of Latinx/e visionaries who are shaping the future of the beauty, culinary, social impact and tech sectors. Film screenings and movie talk-backs featuring director, producer, and actor Diego Luna and the film "State of Silence." Additional screenings include the short film " El Tesoro ," "Los Frikis," and the docu-series "De la Calle."





featuring director, producer, and actor and the film "State of Silence." Additional screenings include the short film " ," "Los Frikis," and the docu-series "De la Calle." The Icon Awards & Dinner on Saturday, August 17th to recognize the contributions of leaders that embody the festival's key pillars of culture, power, and truth.





on to recognize the contributions of leaders that embody the festival's key pillars of culture, power, and truth. Raizado Community Day: To stay true to the Raizado Festival's commitment to the city of Aspen, the festival will offer a full day of community-focused programming on Saturday, August 17 that is free and open to the public in addition to festival goers. The celebration will feature three boutique experiences focused on performances, panels and discussions and a bespoke culinary experience that showcases the history and culture behind emerging Latinx/e food and beverage companies.

"As the Raizado Festival makes its return to Aspen, the opportunity we have to showcase the power of our Latinx/e community is not lost on us. This year we're bringing together some of the most prominent figures across the country who can demonstrate the ways that the Latinx/e community is paving a way for excellence, authenticity and pride," said Mónica Ramírez, founder of the Raizado Festival and president of Justice for Migrant Women." "With less than a month to go, we're looking forward to bringing the vibrant stories of the Latinx/e community to Aspen and celebrating progress we've made towards building collective power."

About Raizado Festival and the Latinx House: Raizado Festival was created by Mónica Ramírez in 2020. The Festival was inaugurated in 2022 by The Latinx House, a project of Justice for Migrant Women, as a means to honor and acknowledge Latinx contributions to society. The Latinx House began at Sundance in 2020 and was created by Ramírez, along with producer and entrepreneur, Olga Segura, and producer and activist, Alexandra Martinez Kondracke to be a social and political driver that highlights the powerful contributions of Latinx/e people across industries and sectors.

