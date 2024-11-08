The Raley's Companies Salutes Military Service Members with Veterans Day' Special Discounts and Ongoing Support of Veterans' Causes

Raley's President and Chief Executive Officer Recognized with Award from Veterans of Foreign Wars

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day – and throughout the year – The Raley's Companies, honors veterans for their service, bravery, and commitment to the country. To honor America's veterans, The Raley's Companies offer a range of programs, including special discounts, support of veterans' organizations, and ongoing financial contributions made possible by generous shoppers.

The Raley's Companies CEO Recognized by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)

Based on its multi-faceted commitment to military service members, a current Raley's team member and Commander of Oroville VFW, Robert Fager, nominated Keith Knopf, President & Chief Executive Officer for The Raley's Companies to receive the Patriotic Citizen Award from the VFW organization.

"It was my pleasure to nominate Keith for this honor for all that Raley's does to support and honor veterans each day," said Robert Fager, Commander. "Everything from veterans' special discounts to support of veterans' causes to simple, but meaningful gestures like U.S. flags in every store, Raley's talks the talk and walks the walk when it comes to saluting and supporting veterans."

The VFW award recognizes individuals who offer unsolicited, inspirational patriotic service to the community. The Oroville VFW honored Keith at a ceremony at The Raley's Company headquarters in West Sacramento on Nov. 7, 2024.

"I am deeply honored and humbly accept this award on behalf of our several hundred Veterans who work across our organization," said Keith Knopf, President & CEO, The Raley's Companies. "We are humbled by the dedication of our nation's military and proud to honor these brave and patriotic individuals through our discount program, hiring practices, community contributions and American flags proudly displayed in all of our stores."

The Raley's Companies Advances Multiple Veteran-Support Initiatives

As part of its recently announced 10% discount program for retired and active-duty military, The Raley's Companies is pleased to offer discount days on Veterans Day (Nov. 11) and the first Tuesday of every month for in-store and on-line purchases.

Additionally, Raley's is offering an opportunity for its customers to temporarily re-allocate their Food for Families contributions to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation from November 4-11. Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating veteran homelessness and providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first-responder families with young children. The organization also builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

"We are truly grateful for the contributions and support of The Raley's Companies and their generous shoppers," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "Our dedicated service men and women do so much for our country to help ensure the freedoms we enjoy. It is wonderful that organizations, such as Raley's, create opportunities to give back and to recognize their service in real and meaningful ways."

As part of The Raley's Companies, Bashas' Family of Stores also advances support for veterans. This year, the Arizona-based grocery retailer, will collaborate with vendor partners to donate 425 Thanksgiving meal boxes for active military families. Additionally, every year, Bashas' Charity of the Month program supports Military & Veteran Service organizations during the full month of May. This year, Bashas' raised $127,764 for four non-profit partners, including the American Service Animal Society, Military Assistance Mission, Military Support Foundation and Save the Family: Valor on 8th.

Growing from a single store opening in 1935, The Raley's Companies now includes brick and mortar locations under Raley's and Bashas' family of brands, including: Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley's ONE Market, Bashas,' Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, and Bashas' Diné Markets. The new veterans discount program is available at all brand stores. In addition to the military support efforts, The Raley's Companies are deeply committed to giving back by addressing local hunger needs, advocating for good, and focusing on child welfare, the environment and sustainability, food access, food system education, and total wellness. Between 2022 and 2023, the organization donated more than $3 million to local and regional non-profits.

About The Raley's Companies

The Raley's Companies is a private, family-owned and purpose-driven retail company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Since our founding in 1935, our store operations have grown to include more than 235 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 well-known banners: Raley's, Bel Air, Nob Hill Foods, Raley's O-N-E Market, Bashas', Bashas' Diné, Food City, AJ's Fine Foods, Full Circle, and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley's Companies bridges the divide between the physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. Built on a higher purpose, the organization and our more than 21,000 employees are committed to quality offerings, exceptional service and doing right by our team members, communities, and planet. To learn more, visit theraleyscompanies.com.

SOURCE The Raley's Companies