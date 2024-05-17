The Rally: Celebrating 25 Years of Bowtech and Its Community

EUGENE, Ore., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOWTECH. This July, Bowtech celebrates 25 years of archery excellence with The Rally, a landmark 3D archery event commemorating Bowtech's dedication to archery advancements and its passionate community. Held in the rugged heartland of Cave City, Kentucky, and proudly powered by Mountain Archery Fest, The Rally invites archery enthusiasts of all levels to join in an unforgettable weekend.

Event Details:

This July, Bowtech celebrates 25 years of archery excellence with The Rally, a landmark 3D archery event commemorating Bowtech’s dedication to archery advancements and its passionate community. Held in the rugged heartland of Cave City, Kentucky, and proudly powered by Mountain Archery Fest, The Rally invites archery enthusiasts of all levels to join in an unforgettable weekend.

Date: July 26th : Open exclusively to Bowtech bow owners. July 27th and 28th: Open to all.

: Open exclusively to Bowtech bow owners. and 28th: Open to all. Location: Cave City, Kentucky .

. Cost: $50 flat rate for Bowtech bow owners, $75 per day for non-Bowtech bow owners.

flat rate for Bowtech bow owners, per day for non-Bowtech bow owners. Registration: https://bowtecharchery.com/owners-rally/

Highlights:

Five challenging 3D archery courses.

Educational workshops and seminars.

Communal dinners, daily food trucks, and live music.

An expansive Vendor Village featuring exclusive event partners and giveaways.

The Rally is tailored to those who shoot Bowtech bows. While Saturday and Sunday are open to all archers, Friday, July 26th, is a VIP experience exclusive to those who own a Bowtech bow. As a VIP, Bowtech owners will enjoy:

Exclusive Access: Friday, July 26th, is reserved just for Bowtech owners.

Early Registration: Bowtech owners get priority sign-up.

Special Rates: Bowtech owners receive a discounted event fee of $50 for all 3 days.

VIP Perks: Exclusive check-in with $100+ swag bags, access to VIP-only areas, and a complimentary dinner on Owners Day.

Unlimited Practice: Access to Bowtech owners-only practice range.

A standout feature of The Rally is Bowtech's partnership with Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. A portion of the event's proceeds, along with earnings from raffles and novelty shots, will be donated to support The Folds of Honor and its noble cause. This partnership highlights Bowtech's dedication to giving back to the community and honoring those who protect our freedoms.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this 25-year milestone and couldn't think of a better way to celebrate than by hosting an event that brings our community together while supporting such a meaningful cause," said Bowtech VP of Marketing Mitch Mitchell. "'The Rally is more than a 3D archery event; it's a tribute to our loyal customers, our dedicated team, and the enduring spirit of archery."

Participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes from Bowtech and other partner brands during the weekend. They can also meet Bowtech ambassadors, including:

Michael Hunsucker and Shawn Luchtel from the popular show Heartland Bowhunter.

and from the popular show Heartland Bowhunter. Mike Stroff from Savage Outdoors & The One.

from Savage Outdoors & The One. Paige Pearce: Top female professional target archer.

Eva Shockey : Celebrated hunter, TV personality, and author.

: Celebrated hunter, TV personality, and author. Allie Butler : Hunt & lifestyle influencer and enthusiast.

About Bowtech

Bowtech Archery is dedicated to delivering the most advanced archery products and exceptional customer service, guided by a commitment to customer-driven innovation. Proudly made in America, Bowtech bows are crafted by passionate employees who excel in every aspect of the build process. This dedication ensures each product meets the highest standards of quality and performance expected by our customers. Bowtech Archery—Refuse to Follow.

About Idea Ranch

Idea Ranch is a full-service advertising, public relations, and consumer insights firm headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with offices in Wichita, Kansas, and Durango, Colorado. The firm has a diversified list of clients across the country and is an industry-leading marketing-communications company building brands in the outdoor recreation and passion sports sectors. For more information, please visit www.idearanch.com.

Contact:

John Brothers

Idea Ranch

[email protected]

918.760.6227

SOURCE Bowtech