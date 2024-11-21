THE RAMPAGE Reunites with Korean 'RAVERS' After a Year

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- THE STAR PARTNER is a company in charge of the Korean concert and fan meeting of "THE RAMPAGE".

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Japanese boy group THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE Live held a fan meeting at the Myeonghwa Live Hall in Seoul with great success. The event is the first fan concert in Seoul since November last year, attracting expectations from fans who have returned for the first time in a year.

THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE / Photo by THE STAR PARTNER

Formed in September 2014 and officially debuting in January 2017, THE RAMPAGE comprises 16 members chosen through three auditions. The group features Riku, Kazuma Kawamura, and Hokuto Yoshino as vocalists, alongside performers LIKIYA, Zin, Kenta Kamiya, Rui Yonamine, Shogo Yamamoto, Shogo Iwaya, Shohei Urakawa, Itsuki Fujiwara, Kaisei Takechi, Makoto Hasegawa, Ryu, Takahide Suzuki, and Takuma Goto.

The fan meeting, titled "2024 THE RAMPAGE FAN MEETING DEAR RAVERS in SEOUL", was a special occasion dedicated to the fans who have long supported the group.

The event kicked off with their 23rd single, "24karats GOLD GENESIS", which topped the Oricon charts. This powerful start was followed by performances of fan-favorite hits "SWAG & PRIDE" and "100degrees".

Member Rui impressed the audience with his fluent Korean, and the rest of the group showcased their improved language skills, expressing heartfelt gratitude to their Korean fans for their unwavering support.

The fan meeting featured a variety of engaging segments, including member talk sessions that offered a glimpse into their candid thoughts and a lively "99-second mission relay," where the members split into two teams, led by Zin and Rikiya, to complete fun challenges.

Adding a dose of humor and charm, Itsuki delighted fans with his impression of a scene from the Korean drama The Penthouse: War in Life, while Takahide brought the house down with his energetic rendition of Gangnam Style. These moments highlighted the group's deep affection for Korean culture.

Though it was billed as a fan meeting, THE RAMPAGE delivered a full concert-like experience with three additional performances, showcasing their exceptional stage presence and live performance skills. They closed the event with "Endless Happy Ending", leaving fans with unforgettable memories.

Rui wrapped up the event with a heartfelt message: "It was wonderful to reunite with our Korean fans this year. We hope to hold a full tour in Korea someday." The members also promised to return, ending the event on a note of gratitude and love for their fans.

SOURCE THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE