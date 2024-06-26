THE RANCH AT LAGUNA BEACH ANNOUNCES RIVIAN AS HOUSE VEHICLE PARTNER, THE FIRST OFFICIAL CALIFORNIA HOTEL PARTNER FOR RIVIAN

A convergence of California, art and sustainability, the partnership with Rivian elevates The Ranch at Laguna Beach as a leader in sustainable tourism

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ranch at Laguna Beach announces a partnership today with Rivian, making the electric adventure vehicle their official house car. The partnership with The Ranch at Laguna Beach marks the first official hotel partner in California for Rivian, headquartered in Irvine, California just 30-minutes away from the resort. The Ranch at Laguna Beach will feature R1S and R1T vehicles, available for resort guests to book based on availability, as well as utilized for guest shuttles for local adventures.

The Rivian house vehicles at The Ranch at Laguna Beach will be wrapped in artwork by Laguna Beach based, world-class artist Troy Lee, founder of industry-leading action sports apparel and custom paint company Troy Lee Designs. From his father creating signage for the resort, to his family living on the property during his childhood, Lee's deep history with The Ranch at Laguna Beach also led him to design the new logo for the property in July of 2022.

Guests of The Ranch at Laguna Beach will be able to book one of the Rivian house vehicles though the concierge team to enjoy on their own. The R1T vehicles will feature both bike and stand-up paddleboard racks, giving guests the ability to explore Laguna Beach and nearby towns with ease. The Gear Tunnel of the R1T or front trunk of the R1S acts as an ideal storage space for golf bags, primed for a day at The Ranch at Laguna Beach 9-hole at the GEO Certified® golf course. The Rivian house vehicles will provide service as a shuttle for resort guests to experience off property adventures such as surfing, hiking and mountain biking, as well as taking guests into the community to experience Laguna Beach's iconic cultural elements of surfing and art. The Ranch at Laguna Beach will also partner with Rivian South Coast Theater, recently opened in downtown Laguna Beach, to become the host resort for future events and theater programming that celebrates community and adventure, integral pillars of both brands.

