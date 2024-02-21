THE RANCH HUDSON VALLEY IS NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR SPRING OPENING

Nestled amidst 200 forested acres, in their historic lakefront estate, The Ranch Hudson Valley immerses guests in nature as they experience the core elements of The Ranch's structured wellness program – hiking, strength training classes, restorative yoga, deep tissue massage, and organic, plant-based meals. The Ranch Hudson Valley will offer 3-night, 4-day and 4-night, 5-day wellness programs designed to deliver mental and physical results.

"We're so excited for our guests to begin reserving their stays to experience The Ranch – in a brand-new setting! Ideally located less than an hour from New York City, Connecticut, and New Jersey, the property is the perfect getaway for a wellness reset for anyone looking to support their health along with corporate groups," says Alex Glasscock, Co-Founder and CEO of The Ranch. "This new property has been such a special project for us, and we hope The Ranch Hudson Valley serves as a special oasis for those in the tri-state area and beyond."

At The Ranch Hudson Valley, guests have the flexibility to choose a program that suits their schedule and goals. Both limited to 25 guests, the 3-night, 4-day program, is available from Monday to Thursday, while the 4-night, 5-day weekend reset offered from Thursday to Monday. Both programs offer up to 6 hours of low-impact exercise daily, similar to the award-winning program in Malibu. Guests can start their day with a 2-hour or 4-hour hike, depending on their preference. The afternoon activities include naptime, strength training, restorative yoga, and a daily massage. To further enhance their stay, guests can enjoy restorative amenities such as an infrared sauna and a hot and cold contrast plunge or add on services like colon hydrotherapy, IV therapy and energy healing.

As in Malibu, the menu will consist of nutrient-dense, organic, plant-based meals focused on detoxification and revitalization, with ingredients sourced from local, organic farms. Meals will be enjoyed together, fostering deeper connections among guests and enhancing the experience. Corporate groups can also take advantage of the intimate setting to create private, customizable, health-centric experiences.

Located in the lower Hudson Valley, along the border of Tuxedo Park, The Ranch Hudson Valley is surrounded by the 4,000-acre Ringwood State Park, giving guests access to hundreds of miles of spectacular trails steps from their room, while the nearby 40,000-acre Harriman State Park offers a spectacular alternative for morning hiking.

Esteemed New York designer, Steven Gambrel, Principal of SR Gambrel, oversaw the design and layout, along with Chris Papaleo, Principal at Treestone Architecture and Construction, of all spaces, including the property's 25 guest rooms, a dining room overlooking the onsite lake and gardens, a spa, and the transformation of the 2,000 square foot ballroom into the gym for morning stretch, afternoon fitness, yoga and meditation classes. The property also includes a 5,000 square foot Solarium, adjacent to the estate and overlooking the grounds, with year-round exercise and pool facilities. There is also an outdoor pool and onsite lake for water activities to be incorporated into fitness programming seasonally.

For more information, please visit https://theranchlife.com

ABOUT THE RANCH

The Ranch offers an award-winning, highly structured luxury fitness and wellness program designed to ignite the spirit, challenge the body, and cultivate meaningful human connection. Through a dynamic, results-driven experience, limited to just 25 guests each week, the intimate group setting, and active daily schedule is designed to create meaningful and positive change in one's life.

With picturesque locations in Malibu, California, and Hudson Valley, New York (Spring 2024), guests are immersed in stunning natural landscapes unique to each region and thoughtfully incorporated into the foundation of the program. From rugged coastlines to lush forests, The Ranch focuses on fitness, nourishment, and restoration with a daily schedule that includes guided hikes, fitness, yoga and meditation classes, massage, and locally sourced organic plant-based cuisine. This unparalleled approach combines the power of human connection with personalized expertise in an environment designed for success.

In just over a decade, The Ranch has established a devout following along with critical acclaim. It is annually featured in Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - topping the list of destination spas in the US and placing in the top 10 of international spas in 2020, 2021, and 2022 - and voted the #1 Destination Spa in the U.S. in Travel + Leisure's 2022 and 2023 World's Best Awards.

