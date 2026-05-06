The Ranches at Saline Creek Introduces 5-20+ Acres - One Hour from Dallas - From $99,900

Sneak Preview Land Sale – May 16–17, 2026: Save up to $25,000 on private East Texas acreage near Lake Fork, Lake Tawakoni, and Lake Tyler.

DALLAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one hour from Downtown Dallas and minutes from premier East Texas recreation, including Lake Fork, Lake Tawakoni, and Lake Tyler, The Ranches at Saline Creek offers something increasingly difficult to find: private, wooded acreage in a peaceful, natural setting.

Ranches at Saline Creek Ranch. 5 to 20+ Acres - one hour from Dallas - from $99,900.

During its Sneak Preview Land Sale May 16–17, 2026, a limited number of all-new 5 to 20+ acre estate homesites will be released, with pricing from $99,900 (regularly $124,900)—an early opportunity to save up to $25,000. To learn more or schedule a private tour, call (877) 333-8815 or visit www.RanchesatSalineCreek.com.

East Texas Living, Reimagined

Located near Canton and within easy reach of Tyler, the community captures a lifestyle that feels both relaxed and connected, and is defined by its private, natural, unspoiled setting. Days can be spent exploring nearby lake recreation or enjoying the quiet countryside, while evenings feature star-filled Texas skies.

Offered by NLP of North Texas, an affiliate of National Land Partners, the community provides the flexibility to build on your own timeline—close enough to Dallas for work, shopping, and dining, yet far enough away to feel like a true escape. "Buyers are increasingly looking for land that offers true privacy and a connection to nature, without sacrificing accessibility," said Ryan Fitzhugh, Sales Manager of NLP of North Texas. "The Ranches at Saline Creek delivers that balance in a way that's becoming harder to find in today's market—especially at this price."

Premium East Texas Acreage with Freedom to Build Your Way

The Ranches at Saline Creek introduces a limited opportunity to own premium land for sale in East Texas, with homesites thoughtfully positioned to preserve privacy, usability, and natural character. Whether building a primary residence, weekend retreat, or long-term investment, buyers are drawn to the freedom to create something entirely their own—on land that feels both private and connected.

Property highlights include:

Private 5 to 20+ acre wooded estate homesites

Gorgeous mix of mature trees and open meadows

Select homesites backing to a scenic creek

Peaceful, secluded country setting

Low cost of living

Paved, private, and county road access

Gated entrance

High-speed internet available

Electric available

Abundant wildlife

Conveniently located near Canton and Tyler

Short drive to Lake Fork, Lake Tyler, and Lake Tawakoni

Approximately 1 hour to Downtown Dallas

No timeframe to build — buy now, build later

Choose your own builder

Excellent bank financing available

With its proximity to multiple lakes known for boating, fishing, and outdoor recreation, the community offers a lifestyle that extends well beyond the property itself—making it an ideal setting for both full-time living and weekend retreat ownership.

"One visit to the property offers a clear sense of what makes it special," added Fitzhugh. "It's the kind of place where people can step away from the noise and build something lasting."

Event Details

The Sneak Preview Land Sale will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 16–17, 2026, with homesites released on a first-come, first-served basis. During the event, buyers can save up to $25,000 on all 5 to 20+ acre homesites, with pricing starting from $99,900. To schedule a private tour call (877) 333-8815 or visit www.RanchesatSalineCreek.com.

About National Land Partners

National Land Partners is a leading national developer and marketer of residential and recreational land, with more than 50 years of experience in land acquisition, development, and sales. The company is known for delivering thoughtfully planned communities that combine natural beauty, accessibility, and long-term value.

For more information, visit www.NationalLandPartners.com.

About NLP of North Texas

NLP of North Texas is a premier Texas land developer and an affiliate of National Land Partners, focused on delivering exceptional acreage communities in some of the region's most desirable locations. Committed to creating land opportunities that combine natural beauty, privacy, and long-term value, NLP of North Texas is dedicated to helping customers confidently achieve their vision of land ownership.

For more information, visit www.NLPofNorthTexas.com

Media Contact

Melissa Robinson

National Land Partners

Phone: (413) 458-5220

SOURCE National Land Partners