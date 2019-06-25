The Rapid Oxygen Company Partners with CT Boys & Girls Clubs

STAMFORD, Conn., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Oxygen™ (rapidoxygen.com) is proud to announce its partnership with the Connecticut Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs (www.bgca.org). "Safety is priority #1 for Boys & Girls Clubs," explains Don Maleto, Executive Director of the CT Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, further stating, "To be able to bring this level of safety with these devices into all of our clubs is incredible. It's a lifesaving donation!" Rapid Oxygen's R15 is a groundbreaking portable Emergency Oxygen technology developed in conjunction with the University of Michigan that is becoming a "best practice" in emergency preparedness and the only solution that provides safe, portable Emergency Oxygen.

Connecticut's Boys & Girls Clubs are early adopters of our new Oxygen technology recognizing its importance in addressing emergency preparedness across their clubs. Rapid Oxygen donated R15 Oxygen devices last month to each of the two Boys & Girls Clubs in Stamford, CT and will donate additional emergency Oxygen units this month to all 15 club organizations across 38 locations in Connecticut, so that the 85,000 children attending these clubs each year have immediate access to emergency Oxygen while playing basketball, swimming, and participating in many other activities.

"Oxygen is an effective first aid response to prevent more serious medical conditions during an emergency and can help a victim survive until EMS arrive on scene," explained inventor and founder of Rapid Oxygen, Dr. Richard Imbruce. "Our grab and go Oxygen provides continuous flow emergency Oxygen for about twice the average time it takes for an ambulance to arrive after 911 is called." Dr. Imbruce went on to say, "The R15 solves those safety concerns – there is nothing out there like it!"

Rapid Oxygen's groundbreaking Oxygen technology is FDA cleared and requires no prescription to provide immediately accessible emergency Oxygen for home safety, drug overdoses and other emergencies. Our device, the R15, is not an Oxygen cylinder – it is a portable Oxygen generator that is non-explosive with a simple 3 step activation, allowing it to be used by anyone without training, in any location. The patented R15 bridges the gap between a life-threatening event and the arrival of EMS, providing 100% Oxygen during the first critical minutes of any emergency. Our Oxygen delivery system is designed to be placed beside first aid kits, fire-extinguishers, or automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

