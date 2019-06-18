The Rate of "#MeToo" Accusations Has Slowed To Its Lowest Level Since Harvey Weinstein, Temin and Company's #MeToo Index Finds

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of high-profile #MeToo accusations in May, 2019 fell to the lowest level since Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment in October of 2017.

"As focus has shifted off the issue in various ways, as a backlash has begun, and as individuals and organizations have become more sophisticated in how to fight back or manage the allegations, the number of high-profile accusations has decreased month-over-month, from an all-time high of 143 last October to just 12 this past May. This is the lowest monthly number since October of 2017, when the Weinstein allegations surfaced," said Davia Temin, CEO of crisis, reputation, culture and coaching consultancy Temin and Company.

"While not every allegation is true of course – and that is in part fueling a backlash – the trend of surfacing workplace sexual harassment is critical to the evolution of our culture, and society's efforts to stop these abuses," she continues.

Temin and Company's "#MeToo Index" catalogues every high-profile accusation its researchers can find, globally. The effort began in order to capture the velocity, metrics and triggers around all of the anecdotal stories of sexual harassment and abuse that surfaced after the Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby cases.

"We are involved in every aspect of this issue, working with boards, companies, accusers and those falsely accused. All of our clients are looking for clarity – and a roadmap to do the right things. Metrics are an essential part of the solution."

Key Metrics

Out of 1,227 on the list, a half – 613 – have lost their jobs directly or indirectly from the accusations.

Other key findings include:

97% (1,191) of the accused are male and 3% are female (36) .

of the accused are male and are female . The average age of those accused is 52.

Therefore the average individual on the list accused of some type of misconduct related to the #MeToo movement is a man in his early 50s .

. Entertainment, politics, and business draw most accusations:

Arts & Entertainment: 359



Politics & Government: 252



Business: 227



Colleges & Universities: 98



Media & Broadcasting: 78



Religion: 75

For those whose U.S. political affiliation Temin can verify, the number of democrats on the list (102 or 55%) outnumbers the number of republicans (82 or 45%) .

outnumbers the number of republicans . The largest monthly number of accusations was 143 in October of 2018, compared to last month's 12.

"This index is constantly evolving as new data comes to light, especially retroactively. Fewer organizations are reporting such allegations, and if they do, they don't necessarily identify them as sexual harassment. Further, fueled by corporate boards' growing insistence upon action, some accusers are finding less need to go public. More cases are being settled satisfactorily behind closed doors.

"This is one reason why the entertainment industry and politics continue to lead to way. In these fields accusers are still going straight to the public because the internal mechanisms for redress either do not exist, or are woefully inadequate," says Temin.

"But it's still the tip of the iceberg," she states. "We're redefining the problem in real time – and though there are clearly false allegations being made, and false responses such as men worrying about mentoring women – these are the vast minority of instances.

"We have the opportunity to improve our workplaces, schools, nonprofits, religious organizations, and leisure pursuits for the good of both genders. Let's not take our eyes off of that opportunity."

