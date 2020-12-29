The Raunchy, Unapologetic Web Animation, "The Chronicles Of PB&Jay", Racks Over 1.6 Million YouTube Views, Attracts Attention Of Emmy Winning Animator

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The raunchy and unapologetic web series "The Chronicles of PB&Jay" has racked over 1.6 MILLION YouTube views and has now drawn the attention of Emmy winning animator Ron Noble. Christopher Cromwell, the creator of "The Chronicles of PB&Jay", celebrates by releasing the latest episode: "Jay Gets a Manager (Part 1)", as the independently produced web series creeps on Hollywood's radar.

Christopher Cromwell started writing "The Chronicles of PB&Jay" four years ago in a small row-home located in the violent-ridden city of Baltimore. He slowly built his audience amid daily chaos, from which most of the characters In the animation stem from. It was only a matter of time before he transitioned out west to Los Angeles in 2018 as the audience for the animation widened.

Christopher states: "Putting all of my imagination and focus into PB and Jay allowed me escapism during some extremely trying times. With most of my friends caught up in the street life, I was caught up in the cartoon."

Each character is voiced by Christopher, his wife, siblings, and friends, and all drawings and animations are done by Christopher alone. Christopher states: "I didn't have any experience or training in animation. I had to invest countless hours in figuring out how to produce the cartoon. With dedication and motivation, I was able to make that happen."

"The Chronicles of PB&Jay" is a far cry from the animations you would find on Nickelodeon. This raunchy, unapologetic, and at times, offensive piece of art would more than likely land on a platform such as Adult Swim, Comedy Central, or Netflix.

"Jay Gets a Manager (Part II)" is scheduled to be released in January 2021, with the latest episode catching the interest and being featured on TMZ: https://www.tmz.com/2020/12/26/piece-of-the-pie-antonio-cannady-black-talent-tell-own-stories/

Check out the latest episode of "The Chronicles of PB&Jay: Jay Gets a Manager (Part 1)" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2F9j2EW4wfE&t=13s or www.pbjaycartoon.com

