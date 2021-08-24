The Raw Botanics Co. Joins Forces with Prima, PlantPeople and Other Industry Leaders to Stop CBD Censoring

"We started The Raw Botanics Co. with a mission of producing quality natural products that help people heal and a vision of becoming a steward of transparency and consumer advocacy," said co-founder Brendan Smith. "Joining the Stop Censoring CBD coalition is a continuation of that mission and vision, and we look forward to working with our peers to improve industry standards and let the FDA know that it's past time to create a clear regulatory framework to ensure CBD products are created and marketed responsibly by all."

The CTIA is a trade organization that monitors U.S. content related to sex, hate, alcohol, firearms and tobacco (collectively known as SHAFT). The organization recently added CBD to the list, effectively preventing the industry from using SMS messaging to advertise CBD products. The Stop Censoring CBD campaign is designed to educate consumers while building a coalition of advocates to support passage of federal legislation that sets clear FDA guidelines governing hemp-derived CBD. CBD was removed from the federal government's controlled substances list in 2018, but specific regulations protecting consumers and companies, including clear guidelines on safety and communications, have not yet been created.



Joining Raw Botanics as founding members of the Stop Censoring CBD campaign include: Apothecanna, Cann, Empyri, ENUF Period, Fleur Marche, Foria, Fruit Slabs, Hivi, Juna, Looni, Miss Grass, Muri Lelu, Onda, Papa and Barkley, Plant People, Prima, Quim, Recess, Svn Space, Sweet Reason and Vertly.



The Raw Botanics Co. combines hemp-derived minor cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBC and CBG) with synergistic adaptogens such as ashwagandha, functional healing mushrooms and terpenes. Their four pillars: RISE, RELAX, REST and RESTORE offer benefit-based products for all needs. Raw Botanics products are engineered and formulated by top board-certified physicians in the industry. The company was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic by San Diego entrepreneurs Les Kollegian and Brendan Smith to deliver products made from 100% real ingredients, with no synthetic, artificial, cheap, misleading or ineffective additives.



The company works with a nationally recognized San Diego research lab and an award-winning organic hemp farm in Kentucky to ensure the best raw materials, the cleanest extractions and the most advanced benefit-based formulas on the market. Raw Botanics' commitment to scientific research and natural ingredients set it apart from competitors in the space. The company uses no artificial flavors or sweeteners and is THC free. Its founders are committed to consumer advocacy, taking a bold stance against the use of cheap synthetic additives that many CBD companies use and consumers don't yet understand.



"There are a lot of unsavory characters and ineffective CBD products on the market," said co-founder Les Kollegian. "That's not us. We don't hide our ingredients. We want you to know exactly what you're putting in your body and how it can help you. We give honest, educated guidance, without the nonsense. By joining the Stop Censoring CBD campaign we hope to elevate the voices like ours, of the good actors in the industry who are creating high quality products and communicating effectively to their customers exactly what's inside them."



"Consumers are being duped by brands selling CBD products that use cheap, less effective and sometimes dangerous ingredients," explains Kollegian. "We don't mind playing the role of industry disruptor and look forward to continuing to play an active role in helping clean up the industry and educating consumers about the healthy use of CBD and the unhealthy effects of additives that many companies use to support their claims."



Founded in 2020, Raw Botanics unlocks the amazing power of the hemp plant by combining extracts with traditional herbs and botanicals in a product line that uses 100% natural ingredients. The product line comes in tincture (oil) form or softgels, and topicals. Raw Botanics goes beyond CBD by utilizing the entire spectrum of the hemp plant, while excluding any intoxicating properties like THC. Taking a scientific approach to formulation, the company uses nanotechnology to combine benefit- based minor cannabinoids, custom terpenes, functional mushrooms, and botanical adaptogens. They are one the first and very few hemp companies to offer products that extract the exotic minor cannabinoids CBN, CBG, and CBC and then pair each individual cannabinoid with synergistic terpenes, leading to an enhanced entourage effect targeted to very specific needs.



