The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Receives $10 Million Gift

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts Board Chairman Jeffrey Stoops proudly announced today a generous gift of $10 million by the Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation to the Center's Kravis 2020: The Future is Now capital campaign.

"We are extremely grateful to the Raymond and Bessie Kravis Foundation for making this extraordinary gift to support the Center's expansion project. Throughout the years, the Kravis family has continued their parents' legacy of supporting the Center through its Foundation. Their steadfast commitment has played an important role in contributing to the cultural well-being of the community and in introducing us to artists who have not previously appeared in Florida. We are truly grateful that the family has continued such an outstanding tradition of support for the Center and its mission," said Mr. Stoops.

The gift will be recognized by the designation of the Center's new urban plaza, which will be known as The Kravis Family Plaza.

"My family and I have always valued the transformational power of the arts and what they can inspire, greatly exemplified by the Center's significant influence in the South Florida region. It is our great pleasure to help the Center continue to expand upon this work, furthering its mandate as a cultural center and educator in the community," said Henry Kravis, on behalf of the Foundation.

"We are so appreciative to the entire Kravis family for this extremely significant gift. Their generosity will help the Center reach its goals to complete our expansion and strengthen our position as a premiere performing arts center that provides outstanding service and experiences for all who attend. In recognition of this very meaningful and impactful gift, we are delighted that the new front plaza will bear the Kravis Family name," said Kravis Center CEO Judith Mitchell.

About the Kravis 2020: The Future is Now capital campaign.

The Kravis2020: The Future is Now capital campaign will fund the renovation and expansion of the Center's campus to enhance the customer experience for the over 500,000 people attending events at the Kravis Center each year. The project, a result of the board's strategic planning process, will increase the size of the Dreyfoos Hall Lobby, create a welcoming, pedestrian-friendly plaza opening onto Okeechobee Boulevard; add a new valet parking garage, add a new entrance/exit ramp to the existing garage for self-parking guests, and improve the overall traffic flow on and around the 10-acre campus.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020. There are no interruptions in the performance schedule anticipated. For more information about the Kravis 2020 capital campaign, visit kravis.org/kravis2020.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving over 2.5 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org or call 561-651-4416.

