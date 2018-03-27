The Razer Goliathus Soft Mouse Mat Is Now Powered By Razer Chroma

Following in the footsteps of the Razer Firefly, the original RGB mouse mat, the Razer Goliathus Chroma is the latest device to join the Razer Chroma™ family which includes the award-winning Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse, the Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 gaming keyboard, the Razer Kraken 7.1 V2 gaming headset, and many more. The Razer Goliathus Chroma offers pre-set lighting effects such as spectrum cycling, breathing and reactive, as well as user customizable effects when it syncs seamlessly across Chroma-enabled products through Razer's Synapse 3 (Beta) software.

"We pioneered the first RGB mouse mat with the Razer Firefly and I'm incredibly excited for the Razer Goliathus family of soft mats to join the line," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "The Razer Goliathus is our most popular mouse mat for all gamers due to its simplicity and portability. The Razer Goliathus Chroma provides a great Razer Chroma entry point to let gamers take personalization to the next level."

Optimized for all sensitivity settings, sensors and playstyles, the micro-textured cloth of the Razer Goliathus Chroma allows for quick precision maneuvers, while the non-slip rubber base keeps it firmly in place. The new mouse mat also has a built-in cable catch for easy cable management.

Also announced today is the Razer Goliathus Chroma Extended, an oversized version of the mat for those seeking to have their entire desktop setup on the same surface. Based on the popular Razer Goliathus Extended, this is the largest multi-color LED enabled mouse mat in the world.

Razer Goliathus Chroma Razer Goliathus Chroma Extended U.S. $39.99 / EU €39.99 U.S. $59.99 / EU €59.99 Availability: Razer.com – Available Now Worldwide – Q2 2018 Availability: Razer.com – Q2 2018 Worldwide – Q2 2018 Product features: Powered by Razer Chroma™

Dimensions: 255 mm / 10 in (Length) X 355 mm / 13.98 in (Width) X 3 mm / 0.12 in (Height) Product features: Powered by Razer Chroma™

Dimensions: 294 mm / 11.57 (Length) X 920 mm / 36.22 in (Width) X 3 mm / 0.12 in (Height)



For more information about the Razer Goliathus Chroma mouse mats, please visit www.razer.com/gaming-mouse-mats/razer-goliathus-chroma

Images:

Goliathus Chroma Press Images

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

