THE REACH INSTITUTE ADDRESSES RISING CASES OF YOUTH DEPRESSION WITH NEW PROGRAM FOR PRIMARY CARE PROVIDERS

Course Grounded in Behavior Change Science Combines Hands-On CBT Techniques with Sustained Support to Enhance Pediatric Mental Health Care

Youth depression is on the rise, affecting an estimated 4.1 million young people aged 12-17 in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Despite the prevalence of depression in young people, only 41% receive any treatment, leaving primary care providers on the frontlines of addressing this growing crisis. Recognizing this urgent need, The REACH Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to effective, evidence-based mental health care for children and families has announced it is adding a fourth course to its Child/Adolescent Training in Evidence-Based Psychotherapy (CATIE) for Primary Care series in 2025.

REACH provides gold standard training developed with renowned experts in the field of youth mental health, grounded in the science of behavior change, and supported by rigorous program evaluation. Participants consistently score REACH training programs in the top 10% of continuing education courses, citing presentation quality, content, and relevance to their practice.

The new course, CBT for Depression in Pediatric Primary Care, taking place virtually on Jan. 24, 2025, is part of a broader training series aimed at equipping pediatric primary care providers—including pediatricians, family physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants—with practical skills to address mental health challenges in children and teens. Registration for the new course is open until Jan. 10, 2025.

"CBT for child/adolescent depression works, but there aren't enough child mental health therapists with expertise in CBT to help the millions of kids suffering from depression," said The REACH Institute CEO and clinical psychologist Lisa Hunter Romanelli, Ph.D. "The CBT for Depression in Primary Care Course teaches primary care providers (PCPs) how to help depressed youth use proven CBT skills to alleviate their symptoms as they await therapy from a mental health professional. I'm unaware of any other training program for PCPs that does that."

CBT for Depression in Pediatric Primary Care is a full-day, hands-on workshop that focuses on building practical knowledge, skills, and confidence in using CBT techniques to manage youth depression. In addition to CBT techniques, participants will learn to identify the core components of youth depression, screen and assess for depression and suicidality in a primary care setting, and recognize when to refer patients to a mental health specialist. The experienced faculty team includes one mental health professional and one pediatric primary care provider. More about the course's Continuing Medical Education accreditation is available here.

Similar to other courses in REACH's gold standard training series, the new CBT for Depression in Pediatric Primary Care course also includes four follow-up group learning and coaching sessions, designed to help participants implement the principles covered in the workshop. Each one-hour session provides opportunities for guided discussion and problem-solving with The REACH Institute's faculty and peers.

In addition to CBT for Depression in Pediatric Primary Care, REACH's training series of one-day courses includes:

These courses build on and complement REACH's flagship Patient-Centered Mental Health in Pediatric Primary Care (PPP) program – a one-of-a-kind, practice-transformation course that enables PCPs to develop the skills needed to effectively diagnose, manage, and treat the common mental health conditions (ADHD, anxiety, depression, etc.) they encounter every day in their practice.

REACH training alum and pediatric nurse practitioner Avis Johnson-Smith, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, PMHS, FNP-BC, CNS, FAANP, said, "I always work hard to make sure my practice is transformational and not just transactional. From a mental health perspective, the REACH courses equip me with additional knowledge and skills that help ensure my practice remains transformational. Every day, I utilize the additional knowledge and skills to empower my children and families throughout many communities and give them a sense of hope for the future."

About The REACH Institute

The REACH Institute is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that the most effective, scientifically proven mental health care reaches all children and families. Since 2006, REACH has trained more than 8,000 primary care providers in evidence-based mental health care. The organization addresses the critical shortage of pediatric mental health services, especially in underserved areas, by providing intensive training programs for healthcare professionals to better diagnose, treat, and manage mental health issues in children and adults. For more information, visit https://thereachinstitute.org .

