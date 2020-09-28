NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The reactive hot melt adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 1.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2020 and 2025. Growth of major end-use industries of reactive hot melt adhesives, and superior properties than conventional adhesives are the major market drivers.







Polyurethane segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the reactive hot melt adhesives market.

Polyurethane resin is estimated to be the largest among the reactive hot melt adhesives market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025.PU-based reactive hot melt adhesives consist of isocyanate-terminated prepolymer, which cures when reacted with moisture in the air or active hydrogen group of base material.



These reactive adhesives are 100% solid at room temperature, and have no VOC content.They have the ability to withstand temperature ranging from -40°F to +200°F.



These adhesives can be produced with open time varying from 10 seconds to 10 minutes to match the requirement of applications.



Plastic segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the reactive hot melt adhesives market.

Plastics are uniquely suited for use in the automotive and transportation industries.Components and structural parts that are constructed from plastics exhibit continued high-performance levels in conditions that are unsuitable for metals.



Automotive components, such as seatbacks, rear spoilers, instrumentation panels, and food handling equipment, are made from plastics. Growing demand from the automotive industry is likely to boost the demand for plastic substrates in reactive hot melt adhesives.



APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing reactive hot melt adhesives market during the forecast period.

The region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development.



The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to use of reactive hot melt adhesives in various industries, such as automotive, woodworking, and construction.The rising trade war tension between the US and China and low labor costs in APAC have forced various end users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the region.



This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in APAC.India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies.



Government initiatives, such as Make in India and proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development, may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure segments. All these factors are expected to drive the reactive hot melt adhesives market in APAC.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 46%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M Company (US), and Jowat SE (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The reactive hot melt adhesives market has been segmented based on resin type (polyurethanes, polyolefins), substrate (plastic, wood), application (automotive & transportation, doors & windows, furniture & upholstery, lamination, textile, assembly), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America). The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on reactive hot melt adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for reactive hot melt adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.



