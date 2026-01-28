The Reading League Celebrates Decade of Growth with Six New State Chapters in 2026

New Chapters Launching in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawai'i, Mississippi, Nebraska, and North Dakota

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League (TRL) announced today that it will onboard six new state chapters in January 2026, further strengthening its national network dedicated to advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction. New chapters will launch in Arizona, Arkansas, Hawai'i, Mississippi, Nebraska, and North Dakota. As TRL celebrates its 10th anniversary, this expansion continues a decade of growth, bringing TRL's presence to 45 states and the District of Columbia, and marking a significant milestone in the movement to ensure literacy for all.

The addition of these chapters demonstrates continued momentum behind the science of reading—a vast, interdisciplinary body of research on how people learn to read and write—and reinforces TRL's mission to advance the awareness, understanding, and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction.

"Ten years ago, The Reading League was operating from a kitchen table. Today, we have over 400 passionate local leaders in 46 chapters working together to ensure every child learns to read. This growth reflects both how far the movement has come and how much work remains," said Dr. Maria Murray, president and chief executive officer. "Each new chapter represents a group of committed educators and advocates working to bring evidence-aligned reading instruction to their communities."

The Reading League's chapter model empowers volunteer leaders to host professional learning events, build local partnerships, and foster collaboration among educators, families, and policymakers to improve literacy outcomes for students. TRL now supports a network of more than 400 volunteer chapter leaders dedicated to bringing research-backed instructional practices to their local school districts and communities.

"The strength of our chapter network lies in collaboration. Our chapter leaders share resources, learn from each other, and amplify the science of reading across state lines," said Andrea Setmeyer, chapter director of The Reading League. "Adding six new chapters means six new groups of advocates joining this powerful network and leading change in their communities."

About The Reading League

Celebrating a decade of impact, The Reading League is a national education nonprofit based in Syracuse, N.Y., advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction through advocacy, professional learning, research, and a growing network of 46 chapters. The Reading League's work is grounded in the science of reading—decades of research revealing how the brain learns to read and which instructional practices are most effective. The Reading League believes that all children deserve to learn to read, and all teachers can learn to teach them. For more information, please visit thereadingleague.org .

SOURCE The Reading League