The Reading League Summit is a 'historic opportunity' to shape future conversations on Simple View of Reading

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reading League, a national nonprofit led by educators and reading experts who advance the knowledge and implementation of the science of reading, will hold its annual Summit on April 22-23, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Summit theme will be "The Science of Reading: With Growing Awareness Comes Incomplete Understandings." This event convenes experts from various perspectives to seek consensus on instructional practices related to components within the Simple View of Reading. The impressive slate of experts and scientists who will discuss areas of consensus and critique includes:

Nell Duke, Wesley Hoover, Kathy Escamilla, and Richard Sparks to discuss the Simple View of Reading (moderated by Jose Viana),





Peter Bowers, Teresa Krastel, M. Adelaida Restrepo, and Julie Van Dyke to discuss Language Comprehension (moderated by Tiffany Hogan),





Susan Brady, Linnea Ehri, David Kilpatrick, and Ramona Pittman to discuss Word Recognition (moderated by Louisa Moats) and





Leslie Laud, Reid Smith, Adrea Truckenmiller, and Kay Wijekumar to discuss Reading Comprehension (moderated by Mitchell Brookins).

"There have been many conversations about the Simple View of Reading as a starting point for evidence-aligned instruction," said Kari Kurto, national science of reading project director for The Reading League. "However, this is the first time experts like Wes Hoover and Nell Duke together will discuss the research of the Simple View of Reading and other models. It's a historic opportunity to shape future literacy education conversations."

The ability to read and learn enables social and economic mobility, increasing one's chances of success in life. Yet, America's literacy crisis threatens that future.

According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), only 33% of fourth-grade and 31% of eighth-grade students performed at or above the NAEP proficiency level in reading in 2022. Today, according to Education Week, 80% of states and the District of Columbia have passed laws or implemented new policies related to evidence-based reading instruction.

In Illinois, NAEP data show that 38% of fourth-graders have below-level proficiency in reading, with 67% of students scoring below proficient. In 2024, the Illinois State Board of Education asked school districts to prioritize comprehensive evidence-aligned literacy instruction, supporting educators with training through implementation and assessment.

Educators are eager to put into practice what they have learned from the science of reading, yet incomplete knowledge sometimes leads to oversimplified understandings and instruction that is not as effective as it could be. The Summit will allow the education community to explore these complexities and clarify the implications for effective teaching.

Keynote speaker Dr. Heidi Beverine-Curry, The Reading League's Chief Academic Officer, will highlight opportunities for promoting clearer understandings and more effective use of the findings from the science of reading. "I am encouraged about this year's Summit, especially as we see more states adopting education policies with the science of reading at the forefront," she said. "This is an important opportunity for all of us to explore the dilemmas we face in literacy education by discussing real-world examples from the field."

Notably, attendees will be seated at tables to listen, learn and collaborate. After each panel discussion, they will participate in interactive Q&A sessions and table conversations, allowing for in-depth exploration of the debated literacy topics.

Dr. Maria Murray, President and CEO of The Reading League, said: "Our Summit provides a rare opportunity for experts–panelists, moderators, and attendees–to spend the day listening and learning. We identify areas where there is consensus and areas that need further research and discussion. Together, we seek the clarity educators have long been yearning for."

Founded in 2015, The Reading League is a national education nonprofit based in Syracuse, N.Y., that seeks to advance the awareness, understanding, and use of evidence-aligned reading instruction. For more information about the Summit, please visit https://www.thereadingleague.org/trl-summit

