The ReadyCloud Suite Joins WooCommerce Marketplace to Help Merchants Deliver an Excellent Consumer Experience

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyCloud Suite ( https://www.ReadyCloud.com )—a Shipping, Returns and CRM suite built for eCommerce—has officially been added to WooCommerce Marketplace . ReadyCloud gives WooCommerce merchants a variety of tools to improve the way they work, so they can deliver an excellent consumer experience with each sale.

"WooCommerce is known for being a user-friendly and easy to set-up shopping cart," explains Michael Lazar, a Partner at ReadyCloud. "With the addition of the ReadyCloud Suite, merchants will have all the backend tools they need to improve the way they work and deliver an excellent consumer experience. ReadyCloud's robust tools help merchants execute their promise to consumers for fast fulfillment, customer-friendly returns and great communication throughout the process."

The ReadyCloud Suite connects to WooCommerce via a single, modern plugin that can take the place of many without causing conflicts. It provides a Suite of functionality to improve workflow, operational efficiency and communication between teams in a day and age of decentralized and often remote workforces.

Since ReadyCloud integrates with today's most popular sales channels and marketplaces (including Amazon, eBay and Walmart), it helps merchants see their cross-channel data in news ways. ReadyCloud's orders-based CRM delivers features complimentary to WooCommerce.

Examples include:

Cross-channel order performance.

Graphical timeline to detail shipping, delivery and returns.

Advanced product filtering for restricted items.

Customizable Views to see data by product, delivery, discount codes and more.

Tasks to organize and create conversations among internal groups.

Growth marketing to email or SMS tracking and delivery confirmations, customer follow-ups and cross promotion.

ReadyCloud's growth marketing tool is called Action Alerts and it's included in the WooCommerce bundle. Action Alerts is intelligent and action-based. It gives every merchant the versatility of action based notifications for automatic shipment tracking, delivery, upsells, cross-sells, or follow-up on a perishable item, for example. Action Alerts is rules based and can be proactively set to keep the merchant's brand in sight months after the original purchase.

"The new WooCommerce integration for ReadyCloud is a complete backend solution that includes features like CRM, Shipping, Returns and Growth Marketing," Lazar says. "These are all pieces that would take multiple plugins that can add clutter and bloat or that are simply not available for WooCommerce at this time. But you can get them all by plugging WooCommerce into the ReadyCloud Suite instead... to see past the 'Buy' button and deliver a shopping experience that leaves your customers elated!"

The ReadyCloud Suite starts at $24/month per user.

The WooCommerce integration is featured at: https://woocommerce.com/products/readycloud-crm-bundle/ , where it can be easily installed for a no-risk trial.

ReadyCloud can be expanded to meet the needs of growing merchants with powerful apps that include ReadyShipper , a multi-carrier shipping software; and ReadyReturns , for "Amazon-like" returns built into the pages of the merchants WooCommerce store.

Got questions? Give ReadyCloud a ring at: 877-818-7447. Or email them at: [email protected] .

Learn more at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is a suite of connected systems designed to improve the way you work. Shipping , Returns , Growth Marketing and more are all connected through ReadyCloud for better communications from Admin to Operations.

