"The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents" Hits No. 3 on the Amazon Best-Seller List

New book by WAV Group partner Kevin Hawkins offers a practical playbook for everyday AI use in real estate

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three weeks after its release, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents: No Hype. No BS. Just Real ChatGPT Skills You'll Use Every Day has surged to No. 3 on Amazon's best-seller list for real estate sales books.

Written by Kevin Hawkins, known as real estate's most prolific author on artificial intelligence and one of its top AI speakers and educators, the book is helping agents across the country demystify AI and put it to work in their daily business.

Just three weeks after release, The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents by Kevin Hawkins became the No. 3 best-seller on Amazon's list of top real estate sales books. Kevin Hawkins, author of The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, wears his signature blue Aloha shirt to put agents new to AI at ease, because he says, "No one's afraid of someone in a Hawaiian shirt."

Real estate information and technology pioneer Brad Inman calls the book, "Smart. Practical. Essential. Kevin brings the same clarity to AI that has driven his success over the 30 years I've known him. It's what agents need to know about AI – without the hype."

The 100-page guide features specific, proven ChatGPT techniques tailored to the real estate agent's workflow.

According to the National Association of Realtors' 2025 Technology Survey, 32% of Realtors have not actively used AI tools in their business over the past 12 months.

"The goal of this book is to help agents not using AI on how to get started – and why," said Kevin Hawkins, known for wearing his disarming blue Aloha shirts as The REAL AI Guy when speaking to agents.

"But this book is also for agents who use AI every day because it is filled with AI hacks and specific prompts to help almost anyone who uses generative AI. It explains plainly how to use ChatGPT safely and in powerful, time-saving ways well beyond content creation to help agents improve their business," he added.

One of the book's most popular chapters, "The Seven-Day AI Challenge," is also taught by Hawkins in live and virtual sessions as part of his AI training coursework for MLSs and brokerages.

The book's hands-on approach is already being credited by industry brokerage leaders as "the AI playbook agents have been waiting for."

The book was edited by Kevin's oldest son, Korey Hawkins, an honors graduate from the University of Washington and co-creator of REAL AI, the first and most widely read weekly newsletter focused on AI in real estate, launched in August 2023, sent free to thousands of real estate agents each week.

"The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents" is available now in paperback ($19.95) and Kindle ($9.95) editions at a.co/d/dttrhZl. Discounted bulk purchase signed copies are available to MLSs and brokerages ordering directly from [email protected].

About the Author

Kevin Hawkins is editor and co-founder of REAL AI, real estate's first weekly AI newsletter, and a partner with real estate's leading consulting firm, WAV Group. He has written more articles on AI and real estate than anyone in the industry.

Media Contact:

