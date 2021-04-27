The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens in Oregon

TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real") (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF), a national, technology powered real estate brokerage in the United States, announced its launch of business in Oregon with the appointment of Portland-based real estate broker Erin Primrose as Real's principal broker in Oregon.

Primrose was born and raised in Oregon and is a second-generation real estate agent who brings to Real 20 years of collective experience in commercial and residential real estate sales, brokerage operations and marketing. One of her most notable achievements is 80 percent of her business comes from repeat and referral clients.

"I enjoy serving my clients through challenging situations, working my marketing and staging magic to make a home shine and making every person feel as if they are my only client," said Primrose. "As a technology devotee who appreciates a high-quality human experience, I have found my home at Real, a company that focuses on what truly matters: an exceptional real estate experience for both buyers and sellers."

Primrose served as board president of the Multnomah Village Business Association and enjoys cooking, the outdoors and simple adventures.

"Erin's enthusiasm, expertise and appreciation for the importance of both technology and relationships will contribute to Real's growth in the United States," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg.

