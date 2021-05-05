The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens Nevada in Collaboration with Top Las Vegas Group

Real is the future model of the real estate business for agents and customers. Tweet this

Love Local Real Estate was founded in 2016 by partners Joe Herrera and Taylor Prince, who formerly ran an independent brokerage office together. They built it into a 130-agent brokerage, including independent agents and their own team, the Joe Taylor Group.

"We see the market continuing to grow over the next couple of years as people look for an opportunity to live in an amazing community with an affordable state income tax," said Taylor Prince. "The agents we work with are highly skilled in helping homebuyers find great deals even in a hot market."

Love Local Real Estate decided to join Real based on a value proposition that extends beyond individual transactions. Real offers agents an equity stake in the company through its agent stock incentive plans.

"We saw in Real an opportunity to take average agents and teach them how to build wealth through ownership in company stock and revenue sharing," said Herrera. "Now, as we attract agents to Real, it will be about becoming business partners with them in the larger Real community."

As managing broker for Real in Nevada, Bryan Jones will leverage 22 years of real estate experience, including over 13 years at Coldwell Banker, to support agents. He was named "rookie of the year" in 1998 and has launched a charitable giving program called "Bryan Gives Back." Jones donates a portion of the commission from every listing he sells to either the Wounded Warrior Project based in Jacksonville, Fl, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund. Throughout his career he has assisted thousands of clients and impacted hundreds of consumers through his efforts.

"Real is the future model of the real estate business for agents and customers. Agents and their clients want their information driven by technology and on a mobile device," said Jones. He added, "The agent incentives and commission structure are key reasons to join Real."

Sean Mulcahy, a graduate of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, has worked in real estate specialties including commercial development, residential development and residential sales ranging from luxury estates to distressed foreclosures.

"I joined Real because of the people," said Mulcahy. "I could go work at any real estate office if I just wanted to sell property. Real was built with a common goal in mind -- to make agents' lives better. We are building a company that will truly change the face of the industry."

"We are excited by the talent, expertise and enthusiasm of the team partnering with us to launch Real in Nevada," said Real co-founder and CEO Tamir Poleg. "Real offers a new way to support agents as they guide their clients through a life changing decision."

Last month, Real announced it had surpassed 2,000 agents across its national network, growing 90% since April 2020. Real also recently announced its expansion into Oregon as part of its continued growth across the United States.

